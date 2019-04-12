English
    Watchman Review: A Failed Attempt At An Engrossing Thriller

    By
    |
    Rating:
    2.0/5
    Star Cast: G V Prakash Kumar, Raj Arjun, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde
    Director: Vijay A L

    Another Friday and another nail-biting kind of movie has released in the theatres. After Kuppathu Raja, GV Prakash is back with yet another movie, Watchman, which has been released in the theatres today.

    Story

    The hero (GV Prakash) finds it extremely hard to repay the loan taken from a loan shark while he has a parallel love track with the female lead (Samyukta Hegde). Things do not go well with our protagonist as Samyukta's parents visit her without any intimation and fix her engagement.

    In order to arrange money to repay the lender and for the engagement ceremony, the protagonist decides to burgle a bungalow but is encountered by the house's dog. He only discovers a little later that the dog wants some assistance for his master who is being chased by certain terrorists. What happens next forms the overall flick.

    Positives

    GV Prakash & Suman

    Cinematography

    Run-time

    Negatives

    Scrambled Screenplay

    Soul-less Characterization of certain characters

    Failed Logics

    Performances

    The movie surrounds around very few characters and even within that, do not offer great importance to all those limited set of characters. While GV Prakash and Suman have rendered good performances, the others are just okay as they are not complemented with formidable roles.

    Technical Aspects

    The story of the movie had a lot of potential in getting translated as an intriguing movie. A tight and a racy screenplay would have ensured a qualitative product but a hurried screenplay has kind of did it in for the movie.

    However, the run-time of the movie comes in as a saving grace while the cinematography is commanding. Though the background music and the editing work complements certain sections of the movie to a decent level, it doesn't help in elevating the movie to a 'Watchable Affair' level.

    Final Verdict

    What could have been a good movie gets turned into a mediocre one. Watchman can be passed over. without visiting the ticket window.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
