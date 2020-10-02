Ka Pae Ranasingam Movie Review: A Deeply Moving Yet Over-Stretched Social Drama!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Bhavani Sre, Arunraja Kamaraj, Munishkanth Director: P Virumandi

Ka Pae Ranasingam, the highly anticipated social drama Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, has finally released. The movie has thus emerged as the first Tamil feature film to release on Zee Plex, the pay-per-view initiative of the Zee group. Ka Pae Ranasingam is directed by P Virumandi and produced by the banner KJR Studios.

Did the Vijay Sethupathi-Aiswarya Rajesh starrer meet the expectations? Read Ka Pae Ranasingam movie review here, to know...

Plot

Ariyanchi (Aishwarya Rajesh) is married to Ranasigam (Vijay Sethupathi), who works in Dubai, and the couple has a little daughter. On the day of their daughter's ear piercing ceremony, the death news of Ranasingam reaches the family. To bring back his mortal remains to their native, Ariyanchi needs to prove that she is his legally wedded wife.

But she has no legal documents to prove their marriage, despite getting married in the presence of their families. Ariyanchi begins her mission to bring her husband's mortal remains and learns the actual reason behind Ranasingam's death. How she succeeds in her fight with the government for her husband, forms the crux of the story.

Verdict

Ka Pae Ranasingam is a deeply moving social drama, which discusses some important social issues. However, this Vijay Sethupathi-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer is over-stretched, which makes it a tiring watch.