      Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Twitter Review: Audience Decides The Fate Of Dulquer Salmaan Movie

      Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is finally out. The much-anticipated movie has been receiving outstanding responses from the audience, be it Dulquer's new and unique avatar or Gautham Vasudev's spine-chilling portrayal as a cop. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the story revolves around a happy-go-lucky web developer who gets into a problematic situation as he falls in love with a girl.

      KANNUM KANNUM KOLLAIYADITHAAL

      Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal features Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. The movie, shot in Goa, Delhi, Kerala, and Chennai, has camera cranked by K.M Bhaskaran, and music composed by Masala Coffee, a celebrated Malayalam music band. Bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, the movie has been simultaneously released in Telugu titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.

      Let's have a look at what the audience feels about the movie...

