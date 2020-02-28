Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Twitter Review: Audience Decides The Fate Of Dulquer Salmaan Movie

Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is finally out. The much-anticipated movie has been receiving outstanding responses from the audience, be it Dulquer's new and unique avatar or Gautham Vasudev's spine-chilling portrayal as a cop. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the story revolves around a happy-go-lucky web developer who gets into a problematic situation as he falls in love with a girl.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal features Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. The movie, shot in Goa, Delhi, Kerala, and Chennai, has camera cranked by K.M Bhaskaran, and music composed by Masala Coffee, a celebrated Malayalam music band. Bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, the movie has been simultaneously released in Telugu titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.

Let's have a look at what the audience feels about the movie...

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal 1st Half :



Part Rom-com.. Part Con Thriller.. Both tracks are good.. @dulQuer is charming.. @riturv is Beautiful.. @menongautham as Police officer 👌



Interval twist vera level.. Exceeding the expectations.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 27, 2020

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal

2nd half was better and well executed.

Sir @menongautham , you really entertained us all.. especially in the climax 🤣🤣👌👌👌.

Verdict: My thoughts - Not a must watch but a good family entertainer. — Vishnu Murali (@VishnuCanZi) February 27, 2020

Half way through - #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal



Pakka Fun Ride with unexpected Twist over the Interval!



So far so good :)@menongautham looks perfect fit for the role. — Anand Vignesh (@anandvgnsh) February 27, 2020

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal

First half :- Lots of humor from @RakshanVJ 😅 . @dulQuer will conquer youngsters heart for sure. @menongautham shines as perfect cop 🤙

Intermission block unexpected 🤣🤣👌👌 — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) February 27, 2020

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithal Enjoyable romcom, a pure fun or more appropriate ‘con’ ride! Neatly packaged by @desingh_dp DQ is in his elements along with #Rakshan. The girls @riturv & #Niranjani make it crackling! And @menongautham is a Scream!! Fun unlimited! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 27, 2020