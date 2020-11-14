Mookuthi Amman Movie Review

The highly awaited devotional comedy-drama Mookuthi Amman has released on Disney+ Hotstar today (November 14, 2020), on the special occasion of Diwali. The film helmed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan features Nayanathara in the lead role.

Bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh, Mookuthi Amman has an ensemble cast including Urvashi, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, Madhu Mailankody, Smruthi Venkat, Manobala and Mayilsamy. Interestingly, RJ Balaji is also playing an important role in the film.

Did the Nayanthara-starrer succeed in impressing the audiences? Read on to know...

Plot

Mookuthi Amman revolves around Ramasamy (RJ Balaji), a journalist who belongs to a middle-class family, that consists of his mother (Urvashi) and three sisters. As they struggle to make ends meet, Goddess Mookuthi Amman (Nayanthara) enters their life to change them and the world around them forever.

Check this space for the detailed review of Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman: Nayanthara Starrer Sold To Disney+ Hotstar And Star Vijay For Whopping Rs 20 Crore