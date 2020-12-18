Paava Kadhaigal Movie Review: These Gut-Wrenching Stories Of Honour Will Leave You With A Heavy Heart

Rating: 3.0 /5

Paava Kadhaigal, the Netflix anthology film that consists of four mini films that are mainly based on honour, with the underlayers of sins and betrayal. Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran, and Vignesh Shivan have directed the four films of Paava Kadhaigal, which is jointly bankrolled by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Did this Netflix anthology impress the viewers? Read Paava Kadhaigal movie review here, to know...

Thangam

The first segment of Paava Kadhaigal is Thangam, which is helmed by Sudha Kongara. This story, set in the 80's revolves around the life of Sathaar (Kalidas Jayaram), a transgender. He is constantly bullied by the villagers and shunned by his own family, with his best friend Saravanan (Shanthanu Bhagyaraj). Thangam depicts where Sathaar's life takes him.

Kalidas Jayaram, who plays Sathaar, delivers one of the finest performances of both Paavai Kadhaigal and Tamil cinema in recent times. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Bhavani Sre, on the other hand, remind us that they are highly underrated talents with mature performances.

Sudha Kongara, the director has handled this sensitive topic which the mainstream cinema is still reluctant to narrate, with absolute dignity and sincerity. The best film of Paava Kadhaigal, for sure.

Love Panna Uttranum

This Vignesh Shivan directorial, which has the undercurrents of black humour, deals with the caste system and has a same-sex relationship angle. Aadhi Lakshmi and Jyothi Lakshmi (Anjali) are twin sisters, who are in love with people (one of them in a same-sex relationship) whom their family wouldn't approve of. While one of them succumbs to the pressure, the other flies towards her freedom.

Anjali has convincingly played the twin sisters, who are different as chalk and cheese. Kalki Koechlin, who plays Penelope, is a revelation on the Tamil cinema screen. The occasional bits of humour, and interesting characters make Love Panna Uttranum, a comparatively easy watch despite having some dark moments.

Vaanmagal

This story, which revolves around a how couple's life changes after their daughter become subject to a heinous crime, is directed by Gautham Menon. The director himself appears in the lead role, along with Simran in Vaanmagal, which deals with honour and shame.

Gautham Menon's has treated the climax of this segment in his famous style, which makes it positive and different from the other stories of Paava Kadhaigal. The performance of the entire star cast has a touch of underplay, but it goes overboard at certain points thus reducing the overall impact. But, Vaanmagal is definitely a sincere take on how the false sense of shame affects individuals.

Oor Iravu

Vetrimaaran, the National award-winning director narrates the hard-hitting face of castism and discrimination with his segment Oor Iravu. The segment depicts the story of a pregnant woman (Sai Pallavi) who is accepted back by her estranged father (Prakash Raj), who brings her to their village home for a baby shower.

Oor Iravu portrays the ugly face of societal norms with absolute honesty, which makes it an uncomfortable watch among all the four films. But, at the same time, the narrative is developed in a highly predictable way, without any big surprises. It is commendable how the director chose to narrate the dilemma of a guilt-ridden father rather than featuring him as a brutal castist, thus making the character more humane.

Verdict

Paava Kadhaigal narrates four gut-wrenching stories of honour with absolute sincerity and will leave you with a heavy heart. This Netflix anthology is definitely not everyone's cup of tea.