Annabelle Sethupathi Movie Review: A Partially Enjoyable Fantasy Comedy That Demands To Turn Your Brain Off!

Annabelle Sethupathi, the fantasy comedy that features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, has finally premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie, which features Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo appearance, is directed by newcomer Deepak Sundarrajan. Annabelle Sethupathi has garnered the attention of the audiences much before its release with its stellar star cast and promising trailer.

Did the Taapsee Pannu-Vijay Sethupathi starrer live up to the expectations? Read Annabelle Sethupathi movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Comedy at parts

Excellent Visuals

What's Nay

Lazy writing

Cliche horror tropes

Plot

A young woman (Taapsee Pannu) enters a palace that was built by a king (Vijay Sethupathi) and encounters a bunch of ghosts who think she is their only means to salvation. This leads to several shocking revelations, which unravel her past connection with the palace and the king.

About The Film

Taapsee Pannu is making a comeback to Tamil cinema after a long gap with Annabelle Sethupathi. The movie marks the talented actress's first collaboration with the National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi. Taapsee is playing a double role in the movie, as a modern Indian woman and a British woman who lived in the 1940s. Sethupathi, on the other hand, is appearing as a king who falls in love with the British woman. The movie features an extensive star cast including Jagapathi Babu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, and others in pivotal roles.

