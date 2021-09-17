Annabelle Sethupathi Movie Review: A Partially Enjoyable Fantasy Comedy That Demands To Turn Your Brain Off!

Annabelle
Sethupathi,
the
fantasy
comedy
that
features
Taapsee
Pannu
in
the
lead
role,
has
finally
premiered
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
The
movie,
which
features
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
an
extended
cameo
appearance,
is
directed
by
newcomer
Deepak
Sundarrajan.
Annabelle
Sethupathi
has
garnered
the
attention
of
the
audiences
much
before
its
release
with
its
stellar
star
cast
and
promising
trailer.
Did
the
Taapsee
Pannu-Vijay
Sethupathi
starrer
live
up
to
the
expectations?
Read
Annabelle
Sethupathi
movie
review
here
to
know...
What's
Yay:
Comedy
at
parts
Excellent
Visuals
What's
Nay
Lazy
writing
Cliche
horror
tropes
Plot
A
young
woman
(Taapsee
Pannu)
enters
a
palace
that
was
built
by
a
king
(Vijay
Sethupathi)
and
encounters
a
bunch
of
ghosts
who
think
she
is
their
only
means
to
salvation.
This
leads
to
several
shocking
revelations,
which
unravel
her
past
connection
with
the
palace
and
the
king.
Taapsee
Pannu
is
making
a
comeback
to
Tamil
cinema
after
a
long
gap
with
Annabelle
Sethupathi.
The
movie
marks
the
talented
actress's
first
collaboration
with
the
National
award-winning
actor
Vijay
Sethupathi.
Taapsee
is
playing
a
double
role
in
the
movie,
as
a
modern
Indian
woman
and
a
British
woman
who
lived
in
the
1940s.
Sethupathi,
on
the
other
hand,
is
appearing
as
a
king
who
falls
in
love
with
the
British
woman.
The
movie
features
an
extensive
star
cast
including
Jagapathi
Babu,
Raadhika
Sarathkumar,
Yogi
Babu,
Devadarshini,
and
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Stay
locked
to
this
page
for
the
detailed
review
of
Annabelle
Sethupathi...