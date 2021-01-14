Bhoomi Movie Review: Jayam Ravi Is The Only Saving Grace Of This Preachy, Tiresome Film

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Jayam Ravi, Ronit Roy, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Nidhhi Agerwal Director: Lakshman

Bhoomi, the Jayam Ravi starring social drama has premiered in Disney+Hotstar today, as a Pongal special release. The Jayam Ravi starrer, which is directed by Lakshman, features Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, and popular Bollywood actor Ronit Roy as the lead antagonist. Bhoomi is produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar, under the banner Home Movie Makers.

Did this Jayam Ravi starrer meet the expectations of viewers? Read Bhoomi movie review here, to know...

Plot

Bhoominathan aka Bhoomi (Jayam Ravi) is an astronaut who is getting ready for a farming project that is supposed to happen on Mars. Before he starts his mission, Bhoomi visits his native village in Tamil Nadu with his mother (Saranya Ponvannan), where he rekindles his romance with Shakthi (Nidhhi Agerwal.

However, things take a different turn after Bhoomi realises the problems faced by the farmers of his village and decides to solve them before his mars mission. In the process, he locks horns with a corporate company owner named Richard King (Ronit Roy). How Bhoomi turns saviour to the farmers forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Bhoomi deals with one of the most over-used themes of Tamil cinema in recent times - farmers' issues. This Jayam Ravi starrer, which is written and directed by Lakshman hardly offers anything new, apart from its Mars angle (which is highly unconvincing too). The main plot is stretched into a tiresome movie experience with an extremely preachy narrative.

The forceful romantic track, weak characterisations, excessive dosage of patriotism, dramatic dialogues, and badly placed songs sabotages even the little effect that has been made by some good performances. As the occasional sparks suggest, Bhoomi is an honest attempt to discuss a compelling subject. But, it ends up as a monotonous film. And yes, it would be better if the Tamil filmmakers leave the farmers of the state alone for a while.