Bhoomi Movie Review: Jayam Ravi Is The Only Saving Grace Of This Preachy, Tiresome Film

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Jayam Ravi, Ronit Roy, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Nidhhi Agerwal Director: Lakshman

Bhoomi, the Jayam Ravi starring social drama has premiered in Disney+Hotstar today, as a Pongal special release. The Jayam Ravi starrer, which is directed by Lakshman, features Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, and popular Bollywood actor Ronit Roy as the lead antagonist. Bhoomi is produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar, under the banner Home Movie Makers.

Did this Jayam Ravi starrer meet the expectations of viewers? Read Bhoomi movie review here, to know...

Plot

Bhoominathan aka Bhoomi (Jayam Ravi) is an astronaut who is getting ready for a farming project that is supposed to happen on Mars. Before he starts his mission, Bhoomi visits his native village in Tamil Nadu with his mother (Saranya Ponvannan), where he rekindles his romance with Shakthi (Nidhhi Agerwal.

However, things take a different turn after Bhoomi realises the problems faced by the farmers of his village and decides to solve them before his mars mission. In the process, he locks horns with a corporate company owner named Richard King (Ronit Roy). How Bhoomi turns saviour to the farmers forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Bhoomi deals with one of the most over-used themes of Tamil cinema in recent times - farmers' issues. This Jayam Ravi starrer, which is written and directed by Lakshman hardly offers anything new, apart from its Mars mission angle (which is highly unconvincing too). The main plot is stretched into a tiresome movie experience with an extremely cliche, preachy narrative.

The forceful romantic track, weak characterisations, overdosage of patriotism, dramatic dialogues, and bad song placements sabotages even the little effect that has been made by some genuine performances. As the occasional sparks suggest, Bhoomi is an honest attempt to discuss a compelling subject. But sadly, it ends up as a monotonous film.

And yes, it would be better if the Tamil filmmakers leave the farmers of the state alone for a while.

Performances

Jayam Ravi delivers an earnest performance as Bhoominathan and tries his best to elevate the otherwise dull narrative. The talented actor truly deserves to be a part of more author-backed roles. Nidhhi Agerwal is forgettable as Bhoomi's unbelievably-dumb (another cliche) girlfriend Shakthi.

Ronit Roy, the antagonist looks his part as the menacing corporate king but fails to create any impact with the performance. The rest of the star cast, including Thambi Ramaiah, Radha Ravi, Saranya Ponvannan, Sathish, and others are wasted in their minimal roles.

Technical Aspects

Despite all the flaws, Bhoomi sets an impact with its visuals by Dudley, which has set a perfect backdrop for the story. The editing is not up to the mark, as the movie has too many unnecessary sequences that deserve to be chopped. The songs composed by D Imman are forgettable. The background score, on the other hand, is fine.

Pros:

Jayam Ravi's performance

Cons:

Preachy, cliched storytelling with overdosage of patriotism

Weak characterisations

Bad song placements

Verdict

Bhoomi is a tiresome, preachy social drama that serves Tamil cinema's all much-loved cliches in a half-baked narrative, with overdosage of patriotism. Watch it only if you are a die-hard fan of Jayam Ravi.

Also Read:

Master Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Deadly Combo Steals The Show

Master Twitter Review: Here's How Twitterati Reacted To The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer