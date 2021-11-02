Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriya's Social Drama Is Bold, Hard-Hitting And Powerful!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Suriya, Prakash Raj, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Rao Ramesh Director: TJ Gnanavel

Jai Bhim, the social drama that features Suriya in the lead role, has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which is written and directed by TJ Gananvel, had garnered the attention of audiences much before its release, with its exceptional trailer. Jai Bhim is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika, under their home banner 2D Entertainments.

Did the social drama live up to the expectations? Read Jai Bhim movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Performances

Script & Making

Visuals & Background score

What's Nay:

Excessive violence

Duration

Story

Rajakannu (Manikandan) and Sengani (Lijomol Jose), a young couple from a tribal community who lead a happy and content life even in poverty. However, things change when the police arrest Rajakannu and a few others suspecting his involvement in a robbery case, and brutally torture them.

Later, the cops inform that the suspects escaped from their custody and their whereabouts are unknown. The helpless Sengani, who is pregnant with their second child, seeks the help of a righteous lawyer named Adv. Chandru (Suriya), to unravel the mystery behind her husband and others' missing.

Script & Making

TJ Gnanavel, the writer-director has crafted a solid film that throws light on the lives of the underprivileged in our society. The biggest plus point of Jai Bhim is that it hardly relies on melodrama to convey how important its message is. The Suriya starrer puts forward its hard-hitting theme through some well-written and directed scenes, that leaves a great impact.

The movie takes a bold stand against the system and law of our country, without getting extremely preachy. Jai Bhim is arguably the much-needed film in an industry, that has always celebrated the toxic sides of the police force and violence.

However, Jai Bhim is definitely not a flawless film. The violence in the film - which is necessary for the initial story build-upto convey the brutality faced by the underprivileged - becomes excessive and unbearable after point.