    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriya's Social Drama Is Bold, Hard-Hitting And Powerful!

      By
      |
      Rating:
      3.5/5
      Star Cast: Suriya, Prakash Raj, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Rao Ramesh
      Director: TJ Gnanavel

      Jai Bhim, the social drama that features Suriya in the lead role, has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which is written and directed by TJ Gananvel, had garnered the attention of audiences much before its release, with its exceptional trailer. Jai Bhim is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika, under their home banner 2D Entertainments.

      Did the social drama live up to the expectations? Read Jai Bhim movie review here to know...

      What's Yay:

      Performances

      Script & Making

      Visuals & Background score

      What's Nay:

      Excessive violence

      Duration

      Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriyas Social Drama Is Bold, Hard-Hitting And Powerful! | Jai Bhim Review | Jai Bhim Review And Rating

      Story

      Rajakannu (Manikandan) and Sengani (Lijomol Jose), a young couple from a tribal community who lead a happy and content life even in poverty. However, things change when the police arrest Rajakannu and a few others suspecting his involvement in a robbery case, and brutally torture them.

      Later, the cops inform that the suspects escaped from their custody and their whereabouts are unknown. The helpless Sengani, who is pregnant with their second child, seeks the help of a righteous lawyer named Adv. Chandru (Suriya), to unravel the mystery behind her husband and others' missing.

      Script & Making

      TJ Gnanavel, the writer-director has crafted a solid film that throws light on the lives of the underprivileged in our society. The biggest plus point of Jai Bhim is that it hardly relies on melodrama to convey how important its message is. The Suriya starrer puts forward its hard-hitting theme through some well-written and directed scenes, that leaves a great impact.

      The movie takes a bold stand against the system and law of our country, without getting extremely preachy. Jai Bhim is arguably the much-needed film in an industry, that has always celebrated the toxic sides of the police force and violence.

      However, Jai Bhim is definitely not a flawless film. The violence in the film - which is necessary for the initial story build-upto convey the brutality faced by the underprivileged - becomes excessive and unbearable after point.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X