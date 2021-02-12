Live Telecast Review: Kajal Aggarwal-Venkat Prabhu’s Web Series Is Wired All Wrong

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Priyanka, Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam Director: Venkat Prabhu

The highly anticipated web series Live Telecast starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role has released today (February 12, 2021) on Disney+ Hotstar. The series that marks Kajal's digital debut, is divided into 7 episodes. Helmed by celebrated director Venkat Prabhu, the film features an ensemble cast including Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam among others. The project is backed by V Rajalakshmi.

Did Live Telecast succeed in impressing the audiences? Read on to know...

Plot

Live Telecast follows Jennifer Matthew aka Jenny and her crew who are trapped inside a haunted house. Post the intro credit of the film, the story takes the audience to a horrifying incident that happens with a love-struck couple. The film revolves around a reality show named Dark Tales, that goes in search of real-life horror stories and telecasts it incorporated with in-depth research about the whole incident.

In order to garner more attention of the audience for her reality show, which according to Jenny has international standards, she plans to capture a ghost on tape and go live through her channel, which indeed creates ruckus among her crew members.

Script And Direction

Though director Venkat Prabhu introduces us to the dark realities of Television channel and TRP hungry reality shows, the storyline of the web series lacks to bring in the required effect. The loose writing of the script is very evident at many places, which indeed fails the web series. The sequences and the way the story unfolds will definitely make one question even the genre of the film. Though the live telecast concept of the web series is appreciable, the execution of the same failed miserably.

Performance

Kajal Aggarwal: The beautiful diva plays the high-spirited director of Dark Tales. The actress as Jennifer Matthew aka Jenny does complete justice to her role. Her fascination for ghosts, black magic and supernatural activities is also convincing in the film.

What's Wow?

Kajal Aggarwal's stellar performance

What's Ouch?

Storyline

Loose dialogue writing

Time lag

Verdict

Kajal Aggarwal's Live Telecast is a one-time-watch web series. Though the diva is a treat to watch on screen as always, the storyline and boring sequences make it a strenuous job to watch the series in one single stretch.

