      Lift Movie Review: This Kavin-Amritha Aiyer Film Is Not A Usual Horror Thriller

      Lift, the horror-thriller that features Kavin and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie, which marks the comeback of Kavin to Tamil cinema after a short gap, focuses on the lives of IT professionals. Lift, which is helmed by newcomer Vineeth Varaprasad, is bankrolled by Ekaa Entertainment.

      Did the Kavin-Amritha Aiyer starrer live up to expectations? Read Lift movie review here to know...

      What's Yay:

      Kavin and Amritha's performances

      Excellent technical Aspects

      What's Nay:

      The slow pace at the beginning

      Plot

      Guru (Kavin) is an IT professional who is well-known for his dedication to his profession. He gets transferred to the Chennai branch as a Team Lead, where he meets Harini (Amritha Iyer), who is an HR professional. The duo has a past connection, that ended on an unhappy note.

      One day, Guru stays overtime at the office in order to complete a project summary. However, he is shocked by the paranormal activities that happen in the office, especially in the lift, that prevent him from leaving the building. Later he finds Harini, who is also stuck on the same floor due to the paranormal activities. How the duo solves the mystery forms the crux of the story.

      Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 1:04 [IST]
