Lift Movie Review: This Kavin-Amritha Aiyer Film Is Not A Usual Horror Thriller

Lift,
the
horror-thriller
that
features
Kavin
and
Amritha
Aiyer
in
the
lead
roles
has
been
released
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
The
movie,
which
marks
the
comeback
of
Kavin
to
Tamil
cinema
after
a
short
gap,
focuses
on
the
lives
of
IT
professionals.
Lift,
which
is
helmed
by
newcomer
Vineeth
Varaprasad,
is
bankrolled
by
Ekaa
Entertainment.
Did
the
Kavin-Amritha
Aiyer
starrer
live
up
to
expectations?
Read
Lift
movie
review
here
to
know...
What's
Yay:
Kavin
and
Amritha's
performances
Excellent
technical
Aspects
What's
Nay:
The
slow
pace
at
the
beginning
Plot
Guru
(Kavin)
is
an
IT
professional
who
is
well-known
for
his
dedication
to
his
profession.
He
gets
transferred
to
the
Chennai
branch
as
a
Team
Lead,
where
he
meets
Harini
(Amritha
Iyer),
who
is
an
HR
professional.
The
duo
has
a
past
connection,
that
ended
on
an
unhappy
note.
One
day,
Guru
stays
overtime
at
the
office
in
order
to
complete
a
project
summary.
However,
he
is
shocked
by
the
paranormal
activities
that
happen
in
the
office,
especially
in
the
lift,
that
prevent
him
from
leaving
the
building.
Later
he
finds
Harini,
who
is
also
stuck
on
the
same
floor
due
to
the
paranormal
activities.
How
the
duo
solves
the
mystery
forms
the
crux
of
the
story.
