Lift Movie Review: This Kavin-Amritha Starrer Is An Unusual Horror Thriller That Shines At Parts

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Kavin, Amritha, Kiran, Gayathri Reddy Director: Vineeth Varaprasad

Lift, the horror-thriller that features Kavin and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie, which marks the comeback of Kavin to Tamil cinema after a short gap, focuses on the lives of IT professionals. Lift, which is helmed by newcomer Vineeth Varaprasad, is bankrolled by Ekaa Entertainment.

Did the Kavin-Amritha Aiyer starrer live up to expectations? Read Lift movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Kavin and Amritha's performances

Excellent technical Aspects

What's Nay:

The slow pace in the first half

Inconsistent writing

Plot

Guru (Kavin) is an IT professional who is well-known for his dedication to his profession. He gets transferred to the Chennai branch as a Team Lead, where he meets Harini (Amritha Iyer), who is an HR professional. The duo has a past connection, that ended on an unhappy note.

One day, Guru stays overtime at the office in order to complete a project summary. However, he is shocked by the paranormal activities that happen in the office, especially in the lift, that prevent him from leaving the building. Later he finds Harini, who is also stuck on the same floor due to the paranormal activities. How the duo solves the mystery forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Director Vineeth Varaprasad makes a decent debut with Lift, which is definitely a refreshing attempt in the horror genre. The film discusses a subject that is relatively new to the Tamil film industry. The director and his team deserve applause for pulling off a film that majorly revolves around a lift and just two characters, successfully. The horror element has indeed worked out well at most of the parts of Lift, which makes it a decent movie experience.

However, the biggest issue with the movie is that it takes its own sweet time to enter the main plot. Also, the inconsistency in the writing is quite evident all along, as some of the scenes turned out very well while the others just didn't work. Lift solely focuses on the occasional jump scares and thrilling moments right from the moment it enters the main plot and doesn't grow beyond that.

The backstory, that was introduced towards the end of the second half is deeply moving. But it would have kept the audience more invested in the film if it was placed a bit earlier in the narrative. In short, Lift definitely had the potential to be much more.

Performances

Kavin, the actor who made a comeback to films with Lift after a short gap, has delivered an excellent performance. His balanced performance that conveys even the slightest emotions without being overboard, makes his character Guru relatable. Amritha Aiyer has also delivered a mature performance, thus making an instant connection with the audience from the minute she appears on the screen. The rest of the star cast, including Kiran and Gayathri Reddy, are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

S Yuva, the director of photography has created the perfect backdrop for this unusual horror thriller with his stunning visuals. Britto Michael's background score has created the perfect mood for the film. Tapas Nayak, on the other hand, has done a brilliant job with the sound design of the project. Lift definitely deserves to be watched on big screens, especially for its amazing technical aspects.

Verdict

Lift is an unusual horror-thriller that shines at parts, thanks to great performances by the leads and excellent technical aspects. But the movie definitely had the potential to be much more.