Nayanthara To Marry A Tree Before Getting Hitched To Vignesh Shivan?

The latest buzz about Lady Superstar Nayanthara has taken the internet by storm. If reports are anything to go by, the diva has Manglik issues (also called Mangal Dosha, Chova Dosham or Kuja Dosha) and as a remedy 'to ward off the evil influence of Mars', astrologers have suggested her not to directly tie the knot with beau Vignesh Shivan. Reportedly, she has been asked to marry a tree before getting hitched to the noted director. Though it is not known how true the news is, rumour has it that Nayanathara and Vignesh are even visiting temples as part of the ritual.

As per astrology, a person with mangal dosha in his/her natal chart is called Manglik. It is said that Mangal is considered malefic which leads to tension and conflict in married life. Though the ritual is very ancient and superstitious, shockingly many still follow it. Recently, the Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan starring Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran too had displayed superstitions revolving around such rituals.

Coming back to Nayanthara, the actress during an interactive show had revealed that she got engaged with Vignesh Shivan recently. According to reports, the actress has already cut down her projects as she is busy prepping for her wedding which might take place very soon.

On the professional front, Nayanthara was previously seen in Netrikann, that released on Disney+ Hotstar. Her long-delayed film Aaradugllu Bullet hit the theatres recently. She will next be seen in Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh's Annaatthe, Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold. She is also a part of Vignesh Shivan-Vijay Sethupathi-Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan's yet-to-be-titled project.

Reportedly, she will appear in GS Viknesh and Yuvaraj Dhayalan's projects too.