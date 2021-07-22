    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarpatta Parambarai Review: Arya And Pasupathy Are The Heroes Of This Passable Sports Flick

      By
      |
      Rating:
      2.5/5

      Star Cast: Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, John Kokken
      Director: Pa Ranjith

      The wait is finally over! One of the highly talked about films of the year Sarpatta Parambarai is out on Amazon Prime Video. The period sports drama released today (July 21) on the leading OTT platform. Starring an ensemble cast including Arya, Dushara, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, John Koken, Kalaiyarasan and late actor Maran, the film is written and helmed by Pa Ranjith, the director best known for his Rajinikanth films like Kaala (2018) and Kabali (2016).

      Sarpatta Parambarai

      Bankrolled by Shanmugam Dhakshanraj under Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, the film was earlier slated to release in theatres, however, the plan was dropped by the makers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions.

      Pa Ranjith & Sarpatta Paramabarai Actors Undergo Boxing Training!Pa Ranjith & Sarpatta Paramabarai Actors Undergo Boxing Training!

      Is the Arya-starrer worth the hype? Let's find out!

      What's Wow? Cinematography, Performances of Arya, Dushara and Pasupathy
      What's Ouch? Highly Predictable Story

      Sarpatta Trailer Out: Arya's Never Seen Before Avatar Will Leave You Enthralled!Sarpatta Trailer Out: Arya's Never Seen Before Avatar Will Leave You Enthralled!

      Plot

      Set in the 1980s, the sports flick follows Kabilan (Arya) a supporter of the Sarpatta Parambarai clan, who dreams of becoming a boxer, an idea time and again objected by his mother, who believes that it was her husband's boxing skills that got him killed as a henchman. Stating that she doesn't want the same fate for her beloved son, she tries to keep him away from the ring, even as a spectator. Though he secretly joins the boxing class of coach Rangan (Pasupathy) he is again warned by his mother, who even humiliates the master. Well, the incident hurts Rangan who throws him out of the class, hence putting an end to Kabilan's passion.

      Years apart, Kabilan ties the knot with Mariamma (Dushara). On the other hand, the Sarpatta clan struggles as their boxers fail to defeat an aggressive opponent Vembuli (John Kokken) of the Idiyappa clan. Post their big failure, a disappointed Rangan is challenged by his rivalry coach- one final bout and if his player fails, the Sarpatta clan will never step into the boxing ring again. Will Rangan accept the challenge? If yes, who will represent the Sarpatta clan in this do-or-die game of English boxing? To get all the answers you need to watch Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime Video.

      Verdict

      Sarpatta Parambarai is a passable film saved by the performances of Arya and Pasupathy. The Pa Ranjith-directorial lacks emotions and has cliché written all over it. The film's story is predictable and has nothing new to offer.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X