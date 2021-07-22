Sarpatta Parambarai Review: Arya And Pasupathy Are The Heroes Of This Passable Sports Flick

Rating: 2.5 /5

Star Cast: Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, John Kokken

Director: Pa Ranjith

The wait is finally over! One of the highly talked about films of the year Sarpatta Parambarai is out on Amazon Prime Video. The period sports drama released today (July 21) on the leading OTT platform. Starring an ensemble cast including Arya, Dushara, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, John Koken, Kalaiyarasan and late actor Maran, the film is written and helmed by Pa Ranjith, the director best known for his Rajinikanth films like Kaala (2018) and Kabali (2016).

Bankrolled by Shanmugam Dhakshanraj under Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, the film was earlier slated to release in theatres, however, the plan was dropped by the makers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions.

Is the Arya-starrer worth the hype? Let's find out!

What's Wow? Cinematography, Performances of Arya, Dushara and Pasupathy

What's Ouch? Highly Predictable Story

Plot

Set in the 1980s, the sports flick follows Kabilan (Arya) a supporter of the Sarpatta Parambarai clan, who dreams of becoming a boxer, an idea time and again objected by his mother, who believes that it was her husband's boxing skills that got him killed as a henchman. Stating that she doesn't want the same fate for her beloved son, she tries to keep him away from the ring, even as a spectator. Though he secretly joins the boxing class of coach Rangan (Pasupathy) he is again warned by his mother, who even humiliates the master. Well, the incident hurts Rangan who throws him out of the class, hence putting an end to Kabilan's passion.

Years apart, Kabilan ties the knot with Mariamma (Dushara). On the other hand, the Sarpatta clan struggles as their boxers fail to defeat an aggressive opponent Vembuli (John Kokken) of the Idiyappa clan. Post their big failure, a disappointed Rangan is challenged by his rivalry coach- one final bout and if his player fails, the Sarpatta clan will never step into the boxing ring again. Will Rangan accept the challenge? If yes, who will represent the Sarpatta clan in this do-or-die game of English boxing? To get all the answers you need to watch Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime Video.

Verdict

Sarpatta Parambarai is a passable film saved by the performances of Arya and Pasupathy. The Pa Ranjith-directorial lacks emotions and has cliché written all over it. The film's story is predictable and has nothing new to offer.