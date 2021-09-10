Tughlaq Durbar Movie Review: This Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is An Absolute Fun Ride!

Tughlaq Durbar is a political comedy that features Vijay Sethupathi as the central character. The movie, which has had its world premiere on Sun TV today (September 10, Friday), and is all set to stream on Netflix tomorrow. Tughlaq Durbar, which is written and directed by newcomer Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios.

Did the Vijay Sethupathi starter live up to the expectations? Read Tughlaq Durbar movie review here, to know:

Plot

Singaravelan aka Singam (Vijay Sethupathi) was born during a political rally and believes that he is destined to be a politician. He dreams to become the municipal councilor of the area and tries his best to win the trust of his idol Rayappan (R Parthiban), a powerful politician.

Singam, along with Rayappan plans to evict the people of his locality for a developer (Samyuktha). However, this act severely affects Singam's relationships with his younger sister Manimekalai (Manjima Mohan), and lady love Kamatchi (Raashi Khanna). What happens next forms the crux of Tughlaq Durbar.

Performances

Vijay Sethupathi has played Singam to near perfection, and scores with his extraordinary comic timing. R Parthiban is brilliant as Rayappan, the crooked politician. The excellent camaraderie between Sethupathi and Parthiban is one of the biggest highlights of Tughlaq Durbar. Raashi Khanna delivers a decent performance as Kamatchi but doesn't have much scope to perform. Manjima Moha, on the other hand, shines in her role despite having limited screentime.

