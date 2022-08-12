India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Cadaver Movie Review: Amala Paul's Crime Thriller Is Clumsy, But Shines At Parts

      By
      |
      Rating:
      2.5/5
      Star Cast: Amala Paul, Harish Uthaman, Arun Adith, Munishkanth, Athulya Ravi
      Director: Anoop Panicker

      Cadaver, the crime thriller film that features Amala Paul in the lead role has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. The movie, which is helmed by Anoop Panicker, is scripted by Abhilash Pillai. Amala Paul also made her debut as a film producer with Cadaver, which features her in the role of an expert pathologist.

      Does the crime thriller impress audiences? Read the Cadaver movie review here to know...

      What's Yay:

      Certain performances

      Storyline

      Cinematography

      What's Nay:

      Inconsistency in Amala Paul's look

      Predictability

      Logic loopholes

      Amateur making

      Plot

      Bhadra Thangavel (Amala Paul) is an expert pathologist who is well-known for solving the most complicated cases. She aids the assistant police commissioner Vishal (Harish Uthaman) in solving a murder case of a surgeon. The duo's investigation leads them to a prisoner named Vetri (Adith Arun), who had vowed to kill the surgeon. Despite Bhadra and Vishal's precautions, Vetri manages to execute a second murder as well, despite being in custody. What happens next forms the crux of Cadaver.

      Cadaver Movie Review: Amala Pauls Film Is Clumsy, But Shines At Parts | Cadaver Review

      Script & Direction

      Director Anoop Panicker and writer Abhilash Pillai create a world of crime that had the potential to be something extraordinary. But the amateur making and lazy writing let down the film to a large extent. Cadaver begins on a promising note with the introduction of its protagonist, a pathologist who doesn't even mind having her meal inside a mortuary. But this spark is lost after a point and the film tries hard to make a mark.

      Performances

      Amala Paul delivers a neat performance as Dr. Bhadra Thangavel. But her inconsistent hairstyle and look (which is clearly an odd creative choice) play major spoilsports in the effectiveness of her character. Harish Uthaman shines as ACP Vishal with his mature performance. The rest of the cast, including Adith Arun, Munishkanth, Athulya Ravi, Riythvika, and others are good in their respective roles.

      Verdict

      Cadaver is a watchable crime thriller that shines at parts, despite its clumsy making, predictability, and logic loopholes. The Amala Paul starrer is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 13:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 12, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X