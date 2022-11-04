Love Today Review: A Perfect Blend Of Humour & Drama

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarthkumar, Yogi Babu Director: Pradeep Ranganathan

Pradeep Ranganathan has written a bold script and has executed it well with the right blend of humour and drama. He knows when to make a joke out of a situation and when to take it seriously. The film has come out well and his acting debut has worked out pretty well for him.

The film is packed with jokes throughout and there are emotional breaks at optimal intervals. Like a good biryani, the film is layered with humour and drama neatly and doesn't get dull anywhere.

Story & Performances

The male and female leads, who are in a romantic relationship find out things about each other that make them wonder if the relationship is even worth pursuing. As they slowly find out the other partner's secrets, they react to it, and the partner gets back with something in retaliation, and this goes back and forth for a while until one of them completely breaks down.

Uthaman Pradeep is not so Uthaman, but he has his own set of values and ethics that he adheres to. He is in love with Nikitha, (a name that the director is quite fond of) who is a sweetheart, not just for Pradeep, and the audience, but for a whole of guys that comes across in her life. When confronted by her father, she introduces Pradeep as her boyfriend, and her father challenges them to swap their phones and see if they love each other after digging up all their dirt.

The dirt as it comes up stinks quite badly, and the stink gets stronger and stronger as they dig deeper and deeper as the plot escalates.

Pradeep Ranganathan, the writer, director, lyricist, and the male lead of the film, has actually done a great job of almost everything that he as stepped into. Especially as a writer and actor, he has created magic. He doesn't appear to be a debutant actor at all.

Initially, he takes a few scenes to get the audience to start liking the character, but very soon we are able to invest in the character and follow the story with our undivided attention.

Ivana has given a believable performance too. She doesn't try too hard and that works wonders on screen. Her natural self-expression keeps us from getting distracted from the film, during emotional moments.

What Worked & What Didn't

Pretty much everything works well in the film. The writing is neat and engaging. The performances are efficient, and the humour has worked well throughout. The story connects to us emotionally, especially toward the end. The film starts well, goes well, and ends well.

Although this is a predominantly family-friendly subject, there are many moments in the film that would make you wonder if it would be okay to bring your parents to the film. Although the moments are few, and they don't go overboard with them, the film could have restricted itself in just a few places.

Verdict

Love Today is a fun, relatable, and entertaining watch, especially if you are in a relationship or were in one recently. It has everything you would look for in a film.