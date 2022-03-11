    For Quick Alerts
      Maaran Movie Review: Dhanush Shines In This Lacklustre Investigative Thriller

      Star Cast: Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat
      Director: Karthick Naren

      Maaran, the highly anticipated Dhanush-starrer has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The political thriller marked Dhanush's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Karthick Naren. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran was originally made for the big screens. But, the Dhanush-starrer went the OTT way after getting delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

      Did the Dhanush-Karthick Naren project live up to expectations? Read Maaran movie review here to know...

      What's Yay:

      Dhanush

      Engaging second half

      Background score

      What's Nay:

      Boring first half and half-baked siblings track

      Artificiality in dialogues

      Predictability

      Plot

      Maaran (Dhanush) becomes a parent to his younger sister after the tragic death of his parents. On the professional front, he grows up to become a brave and honest investigative journalist just like his late father (Ramki). Where Maaran's journey as a daring journalist takes him forms the crux of the film.

      About The Film

      Malavika Mohanan has appeared as the female lead opposite Dhanush in Maaran. The Karthick Naren directorial marks the Tamil debut of the acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu-Suhas, who has scripted some popular films including Virus and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Varathan. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the project. Vivekanand Santhosham is the director of photography. Prasanna GK has handled the editing of Maaran.

