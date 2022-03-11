Maaran Movie Review: Dhanush Shines In This Lacklustre Investigative Thriller

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat Director: Karthick Naren

Maaran, the highly anticipated Dhanush-starrer has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The political thriller marked Dhanush's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Karthick Naren. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran was originally made for the big screens. But, the Dhanush-starrer went the OTT way after getting delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Did the Dhanush-Karthick Naren project live up to expectations? Read Maaran movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Dhanush

Engaging second half

Background score

What's Nay:

Boring first half and half-baked siblings track

Artificiality in dialogues

Predictability

Plot

Maaran (Dhanush) becomes a parent to his younger sister after the tragic death of his parents. On the professional front, he grows up to become a brave and honest investigative journalist just like his late father (Ramki). Where Maaran's journey as a daring journalist takes him forms the crux of the film.

About The Film

Malavika Mohanan has appeared as the female lead opposite Dhanush in Maaran. The Karthick Naren directorial marks the Tamil debut of the acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu-Suhas, who has scripted some popular films including Virus and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Varathan. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the project. Vivekanand Santhosham is the director of photography. Prasanna GK has handled the editing of Maaran.

