Mahaan Review: Vikram’s Classy And Dhruv’s Massy Avatar Are The Highlights Of This ‘Intoxicating’ Film

Star
Cast:
Vikram,
Dhruv
Vikram,
Bobby
Simha,
Simran,
Vani
Bhojan,
Sananth
Director:
Karthik
Subbaraj
Finally,
the
long
hiatus
comes
to
an
end.
Marking
the
maiden
collaboration
of
Chiyaan
Vikram
and
son,
actor
Dhruv
Vikram
in
full-fledged
roles,
Mahaan
released
digitally
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
Thursday
(February
10).
Directed
by
Karthik
Subbaraj,
the
action
thriller
features
an
ensemble
cast
including
Bobby
Simha,
Simran,
Vani
Bhojan,
Sananth,
Deepak
Paramesh
and
so
on.
Mahaan
is
bankrolled
by
SS
Lait
Kumar
under
the
banner
of
Seven
Screen
Studio.
Did
the
film
live
up
to
the
standards?
Let's
find
out!