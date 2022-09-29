Naane Varuvean Movie Review: Has Dhanush-Selvaraghavan Combo Worked This Time?

Naane Varuvean is a psychological thriller that is the brainchild of Dhanush and his director-brother Selvaraghavan. The duo has united after a gap of 11 years for Naane Varuvean, which has the story and script written by Dhanush himself. All of their earlier films have gained cult status and remained classics of Kollywood.

In the movie, Dhanush portrayed a dual role and Selvaraghavan too played an important role of Soomarajan. The movie is awaited by the fans of the duo and it is a surprise that the film had no heavy promotions.