Naane Varuvean Movie Review: Has Dhanush-Selvaraghavan Combo Worked This Time?

Naane
Varuvean
is
a
psychological
thriller
that
is
the
brainchild
of
Dhanush
and
his
director-brother
Selvaraghavan.
The
duo
has
united
after
a
gap
of
11
years
for
Naane
Varuvean,
which
has
the
story
and
script
written
by
Dhanush
himself.
All
of
their
earlier
films
have
gained
cult
status
and
remained
classics
of
Kollywood.
In
the
movie,
Dhanush
portrayed
a
dual
role
and
Selvaraghavan
too
played
an
important
role
of
Soomarajan.
The
movie
is
awaited
by
the
fans
of
the
duo
and
it
is
a
surprise
that
the
film
had
no
heavy
promotions.