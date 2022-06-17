    For Quick Alerts
      O2 Movie Review: Nayanthara's Survival Drama Is Ambitious, But Misses The Mark

      2.5/5
      Star Cast: Nayanthara, Master Rithvik, RNR Manohar, Bharath Neelakandan, Aadukalam Murugadoss
      Director: GS Viknesh

      O2, the survival drama that features Nayanthara in the lead role has finally streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie, which is helmed by GS Viknesh, revolves around a single mother's struggles to save her little son. O2 is bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu, under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

      Does the Nayanthara-starrer live up to expectations? Read the O2 movie review here to know...

      What's Yay:

      Performances of Nayanthara & child artist Rithvik

      Interesting premise

      What's Nay:

      Lack of conviction in storytelling

      Shallow characters

      Weak second half and climax

      Plot

      Parvathy (Nayanthara) is a single mother who lives with her little son Veera (Rithvik). The child suffers from a disease named cystic fibrosis, which makes it difficult for him to breathe without the support of an oxygen cylinder. After learning that Veera can lead a normal life post-surgery, she takes him to a reputed hospital in Kochi for the same. However, the busy journey ends up putting their lives in danger, and Parvathy fights against all odds to save both her son and his oxygen cylinder.

      Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 6:28 [IST]
      X