Prince Review: Anudeep & Sivakarthikeyan Create A Cute Little Town On Screen

The
fictional
town
that
Anudeep
has
created
in
his
universe
is
funny
and
light-hearted.
The
people
are
simple
and
naive,
and
nobody
really
takes
anything
seriously.
In
short,
Anudeep
gives
us
exactly
what
we
were
expecting
him
to.
Prince
follows
the
footsteps
of
Sivakarthikeyan's
successful
projects,
where
the
focus
is
not
on
what
is
happening,
but
on
how
people
react
to
the
situations
they
are
in.
Anudeep,
coincidentally,
is
also
someone
who
believes
in
character-driven
comedy
adventures.
This
is
a
combination
that
was
meant
to
happen,
and
I'm
happy
it
did.
Prince
follows
the
love
story
of
a
teacher
who
falls
in
love
with
his
colleague
who
is
a
Britisher.
The
film
is
set
in
a
fictional
town
near
Cuddalore-Pondicherry
zone.
The
love
life
of
this
couple
becomes
a
matter
of
discussion
and
it
leads
to
an
interesting
plot.
The
film
has
a
breezy
pace
and
a
celebratory
vibe.
It
manages
to
convey
some
meaning
and
leaves
an
impact
without
trying
hard
to
do
that.
Prince
stars
Sivakarthikeyan,
Maria
Ryaboshapka,
Sathyaraj,
Premgi
Amaren,
among
others.
Anudeep
KV
has
directed
the
film.
Manoj
Paramahamsa
is
the
DOP
of
the
film,
and
Praveen
KL
is
the
editor.
Thaman
S
has
composed
the
film's
music.