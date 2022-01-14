Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa Movie Review: 5 Fresh Takes On Pandemic That Leave Us With Mixed Feelings

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lijo Mol Jose, Nadia Moidu, Arjun Das, Joju George Director: Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Suriya Krishna, Richard Anthony

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, the much-awaited anthology film is finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The project consists of 5 short films, that are directed by Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Suriya Krishna, and Richard Anthony. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, which is the second installment of the much-loved anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, focuses mainly on the second wave of the pandemic.

Did the Amazon Prime Video project live up to expectations? Read Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa movie review here to know...

Muga Kavasa Mutham

Director: Balaji Mohan

Cast: Gouri G Kishan, Tejeenthan Arunasalam, Kallori Vinoth

Muga Kavasa Mutham, the first segment of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa revolves around the story of cops who handles the covid safety duty. This Balaji Mohan directorial is a fun-filled watch at most of its parts, with some light moments and romance between the lead pair Kuyili and Murugan, played by Gouri and Tejeenthan. However, at parts the film loses its grip, thus failing to keep the viewers engaged.

The Loners

Director: Halitha Shameem

Cast: Lijomol Jose, Arjun Das

The Loners, directed by Halitha Shameem is the second segment of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. The shortfilm, which features the brilliant Lijomol Jose and an equally good Arjun Das in the lead roles, is simply a heartwarming watch. Director Halitha packs in a film that travels through everything that made the second wave of the pandemic distinct, from online weddings and gatherings to the demise of the talents we admired. The honest writing and exceptional performances make The Loners highly relatable.

Mouname Paarvaiyaal

Director: Madhumita

Cast: Nadia Moidu, Joju George

Mouname Paarvaiyaal, the third segment of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, which is directed by Madhumita revolves around the emotionally estranged couple Murali and Yashoda. This shortfilm focuses on the inability of humans to convey their true feelings to close ones. Nadia and Joju, the lead pair, and their distinctive chemistry make this Madhumita directorial an enjoyable watch. The clever references to old songs (including the title of the film itself) deserve extra brownie points.