Saani Kaayidham Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan's Film Is Brutal, Raw & Gut-Wrenching!

Saani Kaayidham, the much-awaited project that features Keerthi Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles, has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The project, which is directed by Arun Matheswaran, is a revenge drama that is set in the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu. Saani Kaayidham, which is scripted by director Arun himself, is bankrolled by Siddharth Ravipati.

Did the Selvaraghavan-Keerthy Suresh starrer impress the viewers? Read Saani Kaayidham movie review here to know...

Plot

Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) seeks vengeance for the sexual violence she faced and the brutal murders of her husband Mari (Kanna Ravi) and little daughter Dhana. Sangaiyya (Selvaraghavan), Ponni's half-brother with whom she shares a bitter past, is her only support in this journey.

About The Film

Saani Kaayidham, which marks the first onscreen collaboration of Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh, had garnered the attention of viewers immediately after the release of its first look. Keerthy, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry, has undergone a complete image makeover for the Arun Matheswaran directorial, shedding her girl-next-door image. Selvaraghavan, on the other hand, is back with his second full-fledged acting role with Saani Kaayidham, which was originally supposed to mark his acting debut.