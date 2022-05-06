Saani Kaayidham Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan's Film Is Brutal, Raw & Gut-Wrenching!

Saani
Kaayidham,
the
much-awaited
project
that
features
Keerthi
Suresh
and
Selvaraghavan
in
the
lead
roles,
has
been
released
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
project,
which
is
directed
by
Arun
Matheswaran,
is
a
revenge
drama
that
is
set
in
the
backdrop
of
rural
Tamil
Nadu.
Saani
Kaayidham,
which
is
scripted
by
director
Arun
himself,
is
bankrolled
by
Siddharth
Ravipati.
Did
the
Selvaraghavan-Keerthy
Suresh
starrer
impress
the
viewers?
Read
Saani
Kaayidham
movie
review
here
to
know...
Plot
Ponni
(Keerthy
Suresh)
seeks
vengeance
for
the
sexual
violence
she
faced
and
the
brutal
murders
of
her
husband
Mari
(Kanna
Ravi)
and
little
daughter
Dhana.
Sangaiyya
(Selvaraghavan),
Ponni's
half-brother
with
whom
she
shares
a
bitter
past,
is
her
only
support
in
this
journey.
About
The
Film
Saani
Kaayidham,
which
marks
the
first
onscreen
collaboration
of
Selvaraghavan
and
Keerthy
Suresh,
had
garnered
the
attention
of
viewers
immediately
after
the
release
of
its
first
look.
Keerthy,
who
is
one
of
the
most
sought-after
actresses
in
the
South
Indian
film
industry,
has
undergone
a
complete
image
makeover
for
the
Arun
Matheswaran
directorial,
shedding
her
girl-next-door
image.
Selvaraghavan,
on
the
other
hand,
is
back
with
his
second
full-fledged
acting
role
with
Saani
Kaayidham,
which
was
originally
supposed
to
mark
his
acting
debut.