Sardar Review: Karthi Keeps Us Engaged With His Many Avatars

Sardar provides an interesting take on how limelight and fame could motivate a person to work hard but not always with ethics and values. However, the discussion is only an interesting side track and the main plot of the film is more about celebrating the unsung praises of spies who dedicate their identities and lives only to perform their responsibilities the best way they could.

"Once a spy, always a spy" says one of Karthi's avatars in the film, and it's not necessarily a line of swag. It comes from the pain of realizing once you go down that path there is no return to a normal way of life. The film is a tribute to spies and secret agents who work in the dark to serve the light.

The film stars Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Laila as the female leads. Laila is making a comeback after many many years and it feels nostalgic. Sardar is directed by PS Mithran and written by MR Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee. Ruben is the film's editor, George C Williams is the DOP, and GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film's music.