Sardar Review: Karthi Keeps Us Engaged With His Many Avatars

Sardar
provides
an
interesting
take
on
how
limelight
and
fame
could
motivate
a
person
to
work
hard
but
not
always
with
ethics
and
values.
However,
the
discussion
is
only
an
interesting
side
track
and
the
main
plot
of
the
film
is
more
about
celebrating
the
unsung
praises
of
spies
who
dedicate
their
identities
and
lives
only
to
perform
their
responsibilities
the
best
way
they
could.
"Once
a
spy,
always
a
spy" says
one
of
Karthi's
avatars
in
the
film,
and
it's
not
necessarily
a
line
of
swag.
It
comes
from
the
pain
of
realizing
once
you
go
down
that
path
there
is
no
return
to
a
normal
way
of
life.
The
film
is
a
tribute
to
spies
and
secret
agents
who
work
in
the
dark
to
serve
the
light.
The
film
stars
Raashi
Khanna,
Rajisha
Vijayan,
and
Laila
as
the
female
leads.
Laila
is
making
a
comeback
after
many
many
years
and
it
feels
nostalgic.
Sardar
is
directed
by
PS
Mithran
and
written
by
MR
Pon
Parthipan,
Roju
Bipin
Ragu,
and
Geevee.
Ruben
is
the
film's
editor,
George
C
Williams
is
the
DOP,
and
GV
Prakash
Kumar
has
composed
the
film's
music.