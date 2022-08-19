Tamil Rockerz Review: Arun Vijay's Web Series Is Relevant, But Overstuffed And Messy

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan, Azhagam Perumal, Iswarya Menon Director: Arivazhagan

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Duration: 8 episodes/30 minutes

Tamil Rockerz, the eight-episode web series has finally premiered on Sony LIV. Arun Vijay has made his digital debut with Tamil Rockerz, which is helmed by Arivazhagan and produced by legendary banner AVM. The thriller series revolves around one of the most normalised crimes faced by the film industry of our country - piracy.

Does Arun Vijay's web series live up to expectations? Read Tamil Rockerz review here to know...

Plot

Rudhra IPS (Arun Vijay) is a highly efficient cop who leads a miserable life post the tragic death of his wife Keerthana (Iswarya Menon). Meanwhile, a torrent site named Tamil Rockerz announces that they will release the pirated version of action star Adithya's big-budget venture 'Garuda' 24 hours before its theatre release.

Producer Mathi (Azhagam Perumal), who is highly distraught by this announcement, seeks the help of his acquaintance, the DGP of Tamil Nadu, to prevent piracy. Rudhra is appointed as the head of the special team which is formed to prevent Tamil Rockerz from leaking 'Garuda'. He is joined by Sandhya (Vani Bhojan), a cyber forensic expert, and others. Will the team be able to prevent piracy this time?

Script & Direction

Director Arivazhagan and writers duo Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan and Rajesh Manjunath have created a relevant web series that brings a glimpse of the large piracy web in the film industry. Tamil Rockerz successfully throws light on the plight of film industry members, especially producers who are severely affected by piracy. The series also effectively showcases how even the most loyal film fanatics get tempted and get involved in this web of crime, knowingly or unknowingly.

However, the overstuffed and messy narrative dilutes the overall impact of the relevant subject. The excessive melodrama, artificiality in certain scenes and dialogues, and inconsistent character arcs make it more intolerable. Sadly, Tamil Rockerz also falls into the trap of Tamil cinema's most overused cliches and tropes (widower cop, chirpy late wife, forced love angle, and much more).

Tamil Rockerz also leaves many characters that had potential halfway, while some of them are reduced to mere sidekicks. Even though the web series treats its audiences with back-to-back twists towards the end, the damage was already done. However, the climax portion brings back the lost spark to a certain extent.

Performances

Arun Vijay delivers an honest and intense performance as Rudhra IPS and portrays the various stages of his life with conviction. Vani Bhojan is likable as Sandhya, despite her character losing its initial potential after a certain point. Iswarya Menon is wasted in the cliche role. Azhagam Perumal has played producer Mathi to near perfection. MS Bhaskar, despite making a limited appearance, is brilliant. The rest of the star cast and fine in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects & Music

B Rajasekhar has done a decent job with the cinematography. The usage of colour palettes to establish different backdrops of the narrative is a wise move. The editing is neat. The production design team has done a splendid job.

Vikas Badisa's background score is impactful for most of the parts, but becomes repetitive and tiring at times. The songs are forgettable.

Verdict

Tamil Rockerz is an honest and laudable attempt to discuss cinema's biggest threat- piracy. But the overstuffed, messy narrative dilutes the overall impact of Arun Vijay's web series.