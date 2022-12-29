Udanpaal Movie Review: Charle & Linga Come Together To Entertain Fans With A Quality Film On Aha Tamil

The online of Udanpaal movie is about the suppressed relationships in an economically dominated society and its boomerang reaction.

Vinayakam has two sons Paraman and Parthiban and a daughter Kanmani. Parthiban, the youngest son, runs the biryani shop and Paraman, the eldest son, runs the CD shop. Paraman's business is in heavy losses and he is financially in debt. The only way to get rid of the debt is to sell his house. Parama makes a request on this to his father Vinayakam, which is rejected. Did he eventually sell the house? Escaped from debt? Udanpaal is a film with a compelling message, with laugh-out-loud and thought-provoking twists. The film will be released on tomorrow (December 30, 2022) on Aha Tamil OTT platform.

Director Karthik Srinivasan has proved through this film that he can create an interesting story with only six or seven important characters. The film's strength lies in the elegance of the film, which does not depart from the film at any point, starting from the opening scene. The way in which the subsequent scenes have been added to the novel and the comic scenes that are not imposed is enjoyable. Especially the broken frame in the house, the wobbly sofa, the side of the clock with a quarter missing and the paint peeling off the wall speaks of the work of art director Madhavan.

It is also an important role and film for actor Vivek Prasanna who makes us laugh and enjoy with his small facial expressions, timing comedies and his unique body language in serious scenes. Charlie portrayed the role of a middle-class fatherin a realistic performance. His looks and experienced acting shines through in the role of Vinayakam. The Linga - Gayatri combination as brother, sister is perfectly working on screen. On the whole, Udanpal is a low-budget work that conveys the message through an interesting screenplay with modest characters.

The director has adapted the need to be updated about the speed of the evolving world, the relationships that fluctuate within the socio-economic environment and the relationships between father-son-daughter that reflect the real world situation in black comedy. Hats-off to the entire team of Udanpaal for bringing out a quality film as a new year gift to the Tamil audience!