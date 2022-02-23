Valimai Review: This Ajith Starrer Is A True-Blue Winner!

The
wait
is
over!
Valimai,
one
of
the
most
anticipated
Kollywood
films
has
finally
graced
the
theatres
and
how!
The
action
entertainer
headlined
by
Ajith
Kumar
released
in
cinemas
on
February
24
(Thursday).
Backed
by
celebrated
producer
Boney
Kapoor
under
Bayview
Projects
LLP
in
association
with
Zee
Studios,
the
film
is
directed
by
H
Vinoth
and
marks
the
trio's
second
collaboration
after
Nerkonda
Paarvai.
Valimai
is
Ajith's
first
on-screen
appearance
since
the
2019
film.
Featuring
Huma
Qureshi
and
Kartikeya
Gummakonda
in
key
roles,
the
film
has
a
strong
technical
team.
While
Nirav
Shah
has
handled
the
camera,
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
and
Vijay
Velukutty
have
taken
care
of
the
music
and
editing
departments
respectively.
Did
the
Ajith-starrer
impress
the
audiences
and
critics
who
were
eagerly
waiting
for
the
film?
Let's
find
out!