Valimai Review: This Ajith Starrer Is A True-Blue Winner!

The wait is over! Valimai, one of the most anticipated Kollywood films has finally graced the theatres and how! The action entertainer headlined by Ajith Kumar released in cinemas on February 24 (Thursday). Backed by celebrated producer Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios, the film is directed by H Vinoth and marks the trio's second collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai. Valimai is Ajith's first on-screen appearance since the 2019 film.

Featuring Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in key roles, the film has a strong technical team. While Nirav Shah has handled the camera, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Vijay Velukutty have taken care of the music and editing departments respectively.

Did the Ajith-starrer impress the audiences and critics who were eagerly waiting for the film? Let's find out!