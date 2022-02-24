Valimai Review: This Ajith Starrer Is The Ultimate Action Entertainer That You Wouldn’t Want To Miss!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ajith, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda Director: H Vinoth

The wait is over! Valimai, one of the most anticipated Kollywood films has finally graced the theatres and how! The action entertainer headlined by Ajith Kumar released in cinemas on February 24 (Thursday). Backed by celebrated producer Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios, the film is directed by H Vinoth and marks the trio's second collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai. Valimai is Ajith's first on-screen appearance since the 2019 film.

Featuring Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in key roles, the film has a strong technical team. While Nirav Shah has handled the camera, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Vijay Velukutty have taken care of the music and editing departments respectively.

Did the Ajith-starrer impress the audiences and critics who were eagerly waiting for the film? Let's find out!

Plot

Valimai follows Arjun (played by Ajith), an upright police officer (to be precise Assistant Commissioner) from Madurai who comes to Chennai to solve a crucial case involving a gang of deadly bikers called the Satan's Slave. Wolfranga (Kartikeya) is the leader of the gang, who runs the notorious business. The gang involved in ruthless theft and murder go berserk as their control over the city expands. Will Arjun succeed in hunting down the group? Will he be able to save the severely suffering city? Well, to get all the answers, you will have to watch Valimai in theatres near you.

PS: We don't wish to give out any spoilers.

What's Wow? Ajith and Kartikeya's Performances, Action Sequences, Chase Sequences, Background Music And Cinematography

What's Ouch? Lengthy First Half, Predictable Sequences and Melodramatic Family Emotions

Direction

Though the story might sound a bit (or more) conventional, given that we have seen endless clash of hero vs baddie in films, director H Vinoth has added his own modus operandi to the entertainer, making it look ultra-modern. The clash and action sequences have been arrayed in a such way that it makes the film more dynamic and gripping. The bus sequence in the second half serves as one of the examples and can easily be called the best sequence shot by any Indian film to date. The second half of Valimai slows down the entire film, and it is all thanks to the stretchy sequences that involve a high dose of family drama, which could have easily been avoided. Having said that, a proper ratio of family emotions in the entertainer could have also been a better option.

Performances

Ajith: The leading man is purely effortless and natural in his role as ACP Arjun. His unique style and the way with which he carries his role around other characters appear stately. The death-defying action sequences involving him are a few of the many highlights of the film you wouldn't want to miss, especially if you are someone who wished to see Ajith performing bike stunts in his projects.

Kartikeya Gummakonda: No doubt, the young actor has lived up to the expectations of the audiences. Though Valimai marks his debut film in Kollywood, he surely knows the drill, and the way with which he performed his intense character says it loud and clear.

Technical Aspects

Yuvan Shankar Raja's songs, Ghibran's background score and Nirav Shah's cinematography are enriching and their fine amalgamation has brought to life H Vinoth's power-packed vision. If only Vijay Velukutty's editing scissors were sharper to cut off excess sequences, things would have been in the team's favour at least to an extent.

Verdict

Ajith is back and how! Valimai is a pucca mass entertainer as promised and is purely tailor-made for the leading man's ardent fans and action movie aficionados.