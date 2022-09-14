Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Movie Review: The Simbu Starrer Is A Wildfire

Gautham Menon has truly come out of his comfort zone for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Not just out of his comfort zone, he has driven miles away from it, just to be sure he is nowhere near it. It's certainly refreshing to see him directing a film that's unlike anything he has done before.

Simbu as Muthu is inspiring and it's easy to root for him. Simbu has proven his acting abilities in his very first outing with Gautham, in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. He does it once again, and pulls off a splendid performance. The letter V seems to be quite a charm.

Siddhi Idnani, as Paavai, has given a realistic and believable performance. She doesn't give away too much of what goes in her character's mind, while still expressing the emotional highs and lows efficiently.

The songs work quite well, especially 'Kaalathukum Nee Venum'. We get to feel the AR Rahman brand in the song, and its exciting.

Will be back with more opinions real soon!