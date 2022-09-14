Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Movie Review: The Simbu Starrer Is A Wildfire

Gautham
Menon
has
truly
come
out
of
his
comfort
zone
for
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu.
Not
just
out
of
his
comfort
zone,
he
has
driven
miles
away
from
it,
just
to
be
sure
he
is
nowhere
near
it.
It's
certainly
refreshing
to
see
him
directing
a
film
that's
unlike
anything
he
has
done
before.
Simbu
as
Muthu
is
inspiring
and
it's
easy
to
root
for
him.
Simbu
has
proven
his
acting
abilities
in
his
very
first
outing
with
Gautham,
in
Vinnaithaandi
Varuvaaya.
He
does
it
once
again,
and
pulls
off
a
splendid
performance.
The
letter
V
seems
to
be
quite
a
charm.
Siddhi
Idnani,
as
Paavai,
has
given
a
realistic
and
believable
performance.
She
doesn't
give
away
too
much
of
what
goes
in
her
character's
mind,
while
still
expressing
the
emotional
highs
and
lows
efficiently.
The
songs
work
quite
well,
especially
'Kaalathukum
Nee
Venum'.
We
get
to
feel
the
AR
Rahman
brand
in
the
song,
and
its
exciting.