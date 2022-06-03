Vikram Movie Review: Welcome Back Kamal Haasan!

Vikram, the highly anticipated film that marks the comeback of Kamal Haasan to the film industry, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is touted to be a complete action thriller. Along with Kamal Haasan, Vikram features ane extensive start cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and others.

Did Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film live up to the hype? Read the Vikram movie review here to know...

Plot

Vikram (Kamal Haasan), a retired police officer is on an important mission, which leads him to a crazy universe. There, he crosses paths with Santhanam (Vijay Sethupathi) and Amar (Fahadh Faasil), who have also entered this world with their own agendas.

About The Film

The action thriller marks Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram, which has been planned as a trilogy, is unarguably one of the biggest films ever made in the veteran actor's career so far. The makers have surprised the audiences with the extensive marketing strategy of the film, which included the releases of Vikram NFTs and limited-edition perfumes.

Suriya, the celebrated actor is making a special appearance in the Kamal Haasan directorial and is confirmed to be playing the protagonist in the third part of the film. Vikram marks both Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's first collaboration with the National award-winning actor, and both the actors are playing pivotal roles in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP. Vikram, which features a stellar star cast including Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod Jose, Gayathrie Shankar, Shivani Narayanan, and others in the supporting roles, is bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International.

