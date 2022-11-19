Yugi Review: Kathir & Anandhi Shine In An Otherwise Average Thriller

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Kathir, Anandhi, Narain, Natty, Pavithra, Director: Zac Harriss

Yugi means 'guess', not the noun but the verb. The makers want us to guess what the story is trying to tell us. And guess is what we have to do because the story is not told that well.

The second half of the film actually compensates for the first half and tries to bring us back into the story but then it still doesn't justify the flat first half that borderline brought us outside of the fictional universe and detached us from the characters. This is probably the first time I was disappointed by the first half but was surprised by a more engaging second half. Usually, it's the other way around.

The film tries to mislead us in the first half and then tries to reveal the actual story hoping to throw us off our balance and feel rewarded for the suspenseful storytelling. It does manage to do that to an extent. However, the first half fails to keep you invested in the characters emotionally.

Also, the humour has not worked at all. There are multiple moments where comedy is attempted without success.

Story & Performances

A police officer, played by Kathir, gets suspended and is sent to a private detective by his senior, to work on a case. Narain plays the detective, and they work on the case of the missing daughter of Kathir's senior. Meanwhile, Natty, who plays a mysterious man who is dangerous and sharp, also takes up the task of finding the daughter of this senior police officer. The two teams chase behind clues to find the girl.

However, there is a complete shift in the story in the second half, when we are told that most of what we saw in the first half was not what it seemed to be.

Prathap Pothan as the senior police officer, Narain as the detective, and Natty deliver a sufficient performance. Kathir and Anandhi however stole the show and compensated us for sitting through the first half.

Kathir's performance throughout the film was real and invested. Anandhi appears for a relatively shorter time but manages to make a mark with that.

What Works And What Doesn't

Apart from Kathir & Anandhi's performances nothing else works. Narain and Natty deliver good acting but their characters don't have the scope to register themselves in a noticeable way.

The writing feels compromised. The unfunny comedy track and the messy screenplay ruin what could have been a decent thriller.

Verdict

If you are a fan of Kathir and/or Anandhi and you have the patience to sit through a flat first half, and you are a diehard fan of investigative thrillers, you could watch the film.