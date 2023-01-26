Beginning Movie Review: Split Screen Technology Is Used Brilliatly In A Much Demanding Film!

As
the
name
suggests,
the
film
starts
right
from
the
beginning
of
the
title
card
and
keeps
the
audience
engaged
till
the
end.
Screenplay,
Editing
and
Vinoth
Kishan's
terrific
performance
are
the
three
major
pillars
of
the
film.
Creating
such
a
gripping
situation
and
maintaining
it
till
the
end
is
not
an
easy
task
for
a
screen
writer.
The
film
naturally
demands
the
split
screen
idea
and
it
works
brilliantly
on-screen.
Implementing
such
a
unique
idea
needs
great
patience
and
dedication
towards
Cinema.
Every
technician
who
worked
in
the
film
understood
the
script
clearly
and
gave
their
hundred
percent.
Editor
CS
Prem
Kumar's
hardwork
and
experience
is
evident
in
each
frame.
He
makes
audience
comfortable
by
giving
equal
importance
to
both
sides
of
the
screen
and
gives
them
an
amazing
movie
watching
experience.
Balancing
the
duration
of
left
and
right
side
stories
in
such
a
split
screen
film
is
a
tedious
job.
But
editor
CS
Prem
Kumar
achieved
it
without
disturbing
the
narration
of
the
film.
Cinematography
by
Veerakumar
is
too
good.
This
film
can
be
shown
an
example
of
proper
pre-production
in
terms
of
shot
division
and
execution.
Handheld
shots,
subtle
lighting
and
camera
movements
brings
out
the
much
needed
essence
for
the
film.
Background
music,
sound
effects,
mixing
and
audiography
were
done
at
the
right
proportion.
Story:
Special
kid
Balasubramani
(Vinoth
Kishan)
is
being
locked
in
his
house
during
all
the
weekdays
by
his
mother
(Rohini)
since
she
tried
and
failed
in
all
possible
options
to
take
care
of
him
during
her
office
hours.
Whereas
on
the
other
hand,
Nithya
(Gowri
Kishan)
who
is
an
IT
professional
is
getting
kidnapped
by
some
strangers
and
got
locked
inside
a
small
room.
Luckily
she
managed
to
get
an
old
mobile
along
with
a
sim
card
in
working
condition
from
the
room.
But
unfortunately
most
of
the
numbers
in
the
keypad
doesn't
work
in
the
mobile.
When
she
finally
decides
to
call
someone
with
the
available
numbers
in
the
mobile,
it
landed
up
in
connecting
with
Balasubramani's
landline
number.
Who
are
those
strangers
and
why
did
they
kidnapped
her?
Will
Balu
help
Nithya
from
such
a
critical
situation?
The
answer
to
these
questions
is
the
crux
of
the
story.
Direction:
Director
Jagan
Vijaya
strikes
out
of
the
box
at
his
debut
film
with
such
an
amazing
content
and
using
split
screen
technology
perfectly.
Nobody
will
believe
it
as
a
film
made
by
a
debut
director.
He
brings
us
two
stories
and
connects
both
beautifully
with
a
perfect
idea.
The
conversation
between
the
lead
characters
Balasubramani
and
Nithya
in
a
much
needed
emotional
situation
of
the
film
questions
the
entire
society.
Director
Jagan
Vijaya
also
nailed
it
with
his
brilliant
writing
skills.
His
dialogues
are
so
realistic.
The
movie
Beginning
gives
a
fantastic
director
for
Tamil
Cinema.
Hats
Off
to
him
for
producing
the
film
as
well.
Acting:
Vinoth
Kishan
is
one
actor
who
could
adapt
himself
to
fit
in
any
character
that
he
chooses.
Once
again
he
proved
it
with
Beginning.
His
performance
in
this
film
will
definitely
be
a
milestone
in
his
acting
career.
Any
brilliant
actor
will
love
to
play
such
a
challenging
role.
He
carried
the
exact
body
language
of
a
special
kid
in
this
film.
It
needs
a
great
observation
and
proper
rehearsal
for
an
actor
to
bring
out
such
a
tremendous
performance.
The
way
he
delivered
his
dialogues
were
just
mind-blowing.
Rohini
did
a
great
job
with
her
extraordinary
performance
in
portraying
the
struggle
of
a
working
single
mother
to
raise
a
special
child.
Supporting
actors
Suruli
and
KPY
Bala
scores
well
within
the
given
space
of
their
characters.
Beginning
is
overall
a
must
watch
film
for
its
content,
unique
presentation
and
sheer
technical
brilliance.