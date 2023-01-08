Pasanga Kishore Breaks Silence On Relationship With Preethy: ‘So What If She Is Elder Than Me?’

It
is
well
known
that
Tamil
actor
Kishore,
who
shot
to
a
huge
fame
after
starring
in
the
movie
Pasanga
is
now
engaged
to
TV
star
Preethy.
Since
Preethy
is
elder
than
Kishore,
it
made
the
headlines
and
some
fans
trolled
him
for
the
same.
However,
Kishore
did
not
respond
to
the
trolls
and
kept
on
posting
photos
with
her,
setting
his
fans
and
followers
major
couple
goals.
Now,
the
actor
has
broken
his
silence
for
the
first
time.
Speaking
in
an
interview,
he
said
that
they
both
are
in
love,
and
that
is
what
matters.
He
said,
"So
what
if
she
is
elder
than
me?
We
are
in
love
with
each
other
and
that's
what
matters
the
most." He
added,
"Our
families
are
happy
about
our
relationship
and
age
difference
is
not
a
matter
of
concern
for
any
of
us."
Since
controversies
were
coming
up
on
his
relationship
with
Preethy,
this
reply
has
come
at
the
right
time
and
it
slams
the
trolls
perfectly.
We
wish
the
couple
nothing
but
the
best.
In
case
you
didn't
know,
he
revealed
his
relationship
with
Preethy
recently
on
Instagram
and
won
hearts
with
the
adorable
post.
While
wishing
her
for
her
birthday,
Kishore
revealed
to
his
Insta
fam
that
they
both
will
soon
get
married.
Sharing
a
photo
with
her,
Kishore
wrote
on
Instagram,
"Happy
bday
achomma.
Looking
forward
to
get
married
to
u.
@preethikumar_official
next
year
we
will
celebrate
our
bdays
and
all
the
occation
as
husband
and
wife.
Luv
u
achommaaaaaaaa.
#Itmltwyl
#ksd
#preethikumar
(sic)." With
this,
one
can
understand
that
their
wedding
will
happen
before
Preety's
next
birthday.
After
acting
in
the
critically
acclaimed
movie
Pasanga,
Kishore
went
on
to
bag
meaty
roles
in
movies
such
as
Drohi,
Goli
Soda,
Nedunchaalai,
Vajram
to
name
a
few.
Speaking
of
Preethy,
she
made
her
debut
in
television
industry
with
the
Vijay
TV
soap
opera,
Office.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 20:40 [IST]