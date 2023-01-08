Pasanga Kishore Breaks Silence On Relationship With Preethy: ‘So What If She Is Elder Than Me?’

It is well known that Tamil actor Kishore, who shot to a huge fame after starring in the movie Pasanga is now engaged to TV star Preethy. Since Preethy is elder than Kishore, it made the headlines and some fans trolled him for the same. However, Kishore did not respond to the trolls and kept on posting photos with her, setting his fans and followers major couple goals. Now, the actor has broken his silence for the first time.

Speaking in an interview, he said that they both are in love, and that is what matters. He said, "So what if she is elder than me? We are in love with each other and that's what matters the most." He added, "Our families are happy about our relationship and age difference is not a matter of concern for any of us."

Since controversies were coming up on his relationship with Preethy, this reply has come at the right time and it slams the trolls perfectly. We wish the couple nothing but the best.

In case you didn't know, he revealed his relationship with Preethy recently on Instagram and won hearts with the adorable post. While wishing her for her birthday, Kishore revealed to his Insta fam that they both will soon get married. Sharing a photo with her, Kishore wrote on Instagram, "Happy bday achomma. Looking forward to get married to u. @preethikumar_official next year we will celebrate our bdays and all the occation as husband and wife. Luv u achommaaaaaaaa. #Itmltwyl #ksd #preethikumar (sic)." With this, one can understand that their wedding will happen before Preety's next birthday.

After acting in the critically acclaimed movie Pasanga, Kishore went on to bag meaty roles in movies such as Drohi, Goli Soda, Nedunchaalai, Vajram to name a few. Speaking of Preethy, she made her debut in television industry with the Vijay TV soap opera, Office.