Romeo X Review: Vijay Antony-Vinayak Vaithianathan's Romantic Drama Is A 'Feel Good' Movie Opine Netizens

Vijay Antony's Romeo X (Twitter) Review: Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi-starrer romantic drama titled 'Romeo,' written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan hit the screens worldwide on April 11 in Telugu and Tamil. The movie held high expectations after the theatrical trailer was out. After it hit the screens, the movie is gaining majorly positive reviews.

The movie's performances and the brillianth technical values and production range is winning applause by the critics and viewers, who also enjoyed fairly a big part of the film. However, the film largely suffered in the second-half where several scenes are extended and redundant. The attempt of a husband winning over a wife trope by the director succeeded only partially.

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the look out for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Arivu manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Romeo X (Twitter) Review

Vijay Antony's film hit the screens to a decent buzz and a set of audiences, who like the actor and his choice of films have thronged theatres to watch the first day first show of Romeo movie. They took to their social media handles to share their opinion about the film. Check some of the interesting posts below.

#Romeo is a feel good, well made emotional family entertainer with very good performances from @vijayantony sir & @mirnaliniravi . Good work with well written dialogues by debutant Dir. #VinayakVaidyanathan . A good watch in theatres. Do check out friends. 💐👍 pic.twitter.com/WWLdKagMIi — G Dhananjeyan (@Dhananjayang) April 11, 2024

Showtime - #Romeo 🍿

Loved the Trailer & Rom-Com from VijayAntony after a long time 💞 pic.twitter.com/QPTenKQzSh — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 11, 2024

#ROMEO (Tamil) -



Arivu falls in love & gets to marry Leela as the situation helps, but she’s uninterested in the marital relationship & more focused towards her dreams. What happens next in their lives ?



Started with so much fun & fresh hooks in scenes constantly excited from… pic.twitter.com/u7FIyOn6Pj — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) April 11, 2024

#Romeo interval - sema Jolya poguthu . Simple story , neat and sensible screen play .



First time - seeing @mirnaliniravi giving her best as a performer .



Very subtle role for @vijayantony Annan .



I really hope second half will be as good as the first half . — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 11, 2024

#Romeo has been watched. @vijayantony as Arivazhagan is just the cutest he's been on screen! @actorvinayak_v's debut film is such a feel-good entertainer with the heart in its right place.



It has its flaws, but it's okay. It made me smile, laugh, and even tear up



DRCS... pic.twitter.com/PuPNfMAzvu — Avinash Ramachandran (@Avinash_R13) April 11, 2024

Romeo Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Romeo Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.