Romeo X Review: Vijay Antony-Vinayak Vaithianathan's Romantic Drama Is A 'Feel Good' Movie Opine Netizens

Vijay
Antony's
Romeo
X
(Twitter)
Review:
Vijay
Antony
and
Mirnalini
Ravi-starrer
romantic
drama
titled
'Romeo,'
written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
April
11
in
Telugu
and
Tamil.
The
movie
held
high
expectations
after
the
theatrical
trailer
was
out.
After
it
hit
the
screens,
the
movie
is
gaining
majorly
positive
reviews.
The
movie's
performances
and
the
brillianth
technical
values
and
production
range
is
winning
applause
by
the
critics
and
viewers,
who
also
enjoyed
fairly
a
big
part
of
the
film.
However,
the
film
largely
suffered
in
the
second-half
where
several
scenes
are
extended
and
redundant.
The
attempt
of
a
husband
winning
over
a
wife
trope
by
the
director
succeeded
only
partially.
Romeo
Synopsis
Arivu
(Vijay
Antony)
leaves
for
Malaysia
to
earn
money.
He
returns
home
to
get
married
when
he
crosses
35
and
is
on
the
look
out
for
a
nice
woman.
He
then
visits
a
family
funeral
where
he
sees
Leela
(Mirnalini
Ravi)
and
falls
for
her.
Leela
aspires
to
become
an
actress
and
Arivu
manages
to
convince
her
parents
and
Leela
as
well.
They
leave
for
Hyderabad
and
Aravind
does
everything
to
woo
his
wife
including
producing
a
film
to
make
her
an
actress.
What
follows
next
is
the
story
of
Romeo.
Romeo
X
(Twitter)
Review
Vijay
Antony's
film
hit
the
screens
to
a
decent
buzz
and
a
set
of
audiences,
who
like
the
actor
and
his
choice
of
films
have
thronged
theatres
to
watch
the
first
day
first
show
of
Romeo
movie.
They
took
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinion
about
the
film.
Check
some
of
the
interesting
posts
below.
The
movie
stars
Vijay
Antony,
Mirnalini
Ravi,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Ilavarasu,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
Sudha,
and
Sreeja
Ravi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Romeo
Crew
Vijay
Antony
produced
the
movie
under
his
Vijay
Antony
Film
Corporation
banner.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
the
film's
music
and
background
score
were
composed
by
Barath
Dhanasekar.
Vijay
Antony
turned
editor
for
this
film
which
has
its
cinematography
by
Farook
J
Basha.