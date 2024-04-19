Siragan First Review: Gajaraj-Starrer Mystery Crime Thriller By Venkateshwaraj Gets A Thumbs-Up; Details HERE

Siragan
First
Review
Is
Here:
Siragan
is
the
latest
mystery
crime-drama
written
and
directed
by
Venkateshwaraj,
in
his
directorial
debut.
The
movie
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
April
20
featuring
Gajaraj
in
the
lead
role.
The
movie's
early
reviews
from
the
select
premiers
are
now
pouring
in
positively.
The
movie
is
slowly
gaining
interest.
Siragan
Synopsis
An
MLA's
son
gets
kidnapped
and
murdered
by
an
unidentified
person.
What
was
the
motive?
Who
is
behind
the
murder?
What
happened
to
him?
forms
the
crux
of
Siragan.
Siragan
First
Review
Ahead
of
the
film's
release,
there
is
a
first
review
on
the
social
media
platform
X.
A
movie
enthusiast,
trade
analyst,
and
reviewer
Ramesh
Bala
took
to
his
handle
and
wrote
about
his
experience
of
watching
Siragan.
He
termed
the
movie
as
a
good
hyper-link
crime
mystery
thriller
and
gave
a
3-star
rating.
He
elaborated,
"#SIRAGAN🦋
[3/5]
:
A
good
hyper-link
crime
mystery
thriller..
A
good
first
half..
An
excellent
second
half..
Actor
#Gajaraj
does
the
main
role..
Rest
of
the
cast
members
have
done
well..
@Ananthnag24
@Imfouzee
@JivaRavi
@balajivenkat95202
@harshitharam02
Writer
/
Director
@venkateshwarajs
makes
a
good
debut..
👍,
(Sic)."
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Siragan
Cast
The
movie
stars
Gajarap
SP
as
Kaalidas,
Jiva
Ravi
as
Sunder,
Vinod
Gd
as
Inba,
Ananth
Nag
as
Mr
X,
Harshitha
Ram
as
Kayal,
Fouize
Hidhaya,
Pooventhan,
Malik
as
Fahad,
Balaji
Venkatraman
as
Gowtham,
Hari
Chanakya
as
Dev,
Sanu,
and
Ananth
Venkkat
among
others
who
played
important
role
in
the
movie.
Siragan
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Venkateshwaraj.
Durka
Patric
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mad
Film
Production
banner.
Ram
Ganesh
K.
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score,
music,
and
sound.
Setai
Sikkender
cranked
the
camera
and
Hari
Prasad
Paul
worked
as
the
Art
Director.
Uthraa
Production
distributed
the
movie.