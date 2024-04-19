Siragan First Review: Gajaraj-Starrer Mystery Crime Thriller By Venkateshwaraj Gets A Thumbs-Up; Details HERE

Photo Credit:

Siragan First Review Is Here: Siragan is the latest mystery crime-drama written and directed by Venkateshwaraj, in his directorial debut. The movie is going to hit the screens on April 20 featuring Gajaraj in the lead role. The movie's early reviews from the select premiers are now pouring in positively. The movie is slowly gaining interest.

Siragan Synopsis

An MLA's son gets kidnapped and murdered by an unidentified person. What was the motive? Who is behind the murder? What happened to him? forms the crux of Siragan.

Siragan First Review

Ahead of the film's release, there is a first review on the social media platform X. A movie enthusiast, trade analyst, and reviewer Ramesh Bala took to his handle and wrote about his experience of watching Siragan. He termed the movie as a good hyper-link crime mystery thriller and gave a 3-star rating.

He elaborated, "#SIRAGAN🦋 [3/5] : A good hyper-link crime mystery thriller..

A good first half.. An excellent second half..

Actor #Gajaraj does the main role..

Rest of the cast members have done well..

Writer / Director

makes a good debut.. 👍, (Sic)."

Siragan Cast

The movie stars Gajarap SP as Kaalidas, Jiva Ravi as Sunder, Vinod Gd as Inba, Ananth Nag as Mr X, Harshitha Ram as Kayal, Fouize Hidhaya, Pooventhan, Malik as Fahad, Balaji Venkatraman as Gowtham, Hari Chanakya as Dev, Sanu, and Ananth Venkkat among others who played important role in the movie.

Siragan Crew

The movie was written and directed by Venkateshwaraj. Durka Patric produced the movie under the Mad Film Production banner. Ram Ganesh K. composed the film's entire background score, music, and sound. Setai Sikkender cranked the camera and Hari Prasad Paul worked as the Art Director. Uthraa Production distributed the movie.