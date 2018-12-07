English
 »   »  Golden Globes 2018 Nominations Announced: Here's The Complete List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations Announced: Here's The Complete List!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    One of the most awaited award ceremonies of Hollywood, Golden Globes is nearing! Nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were announced yesterday, live from Beverly Hills. The award ceremony will take place on January 6, 2019. HFPA president Meher Tatna also announced that for the first time, a new award will be given at the Golden Globes 2018 presentations, recognizing major contributions to television. The 76th Golden Globes is scheduled to take place at International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
    Here's the complete list of nominations!

    Golden Globes 2018 Nominations Complete List

    Best Motion Picture - Drama

    "Black Panther"
    "BlacKkKlansman"
    "Bohemian Rhapsody"
    "If Beale Street Could Talk"
    "A Star Is Born"

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

    Glenn Close ("The Wife")
    Lady Gaga ("A Star Is Born")
    Nicole Kidman ("Destroyer")
    Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?")
    Rosamund Pike ("A Private War")

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

    Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born")
    Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate")
    Lucas Hedges ("Boy Erased")
    Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody")
    John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman")

    Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

    "Crazy Rich Asians"
    "The Favourite"
    "Green Book"
    "Mary Poppins Returns"
    "Vice"

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

    Emily Blunt ("Mary Poppins Returns")
    Olivia Colman ("The Favourite")
    Elsie Fisher ("Eighth Grade")
    Charlize Theron ("Tully")

    Constance Wu ("Crazy Rich Asians")

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    Christian Bale ("Vice")
    Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Mary Poppins Returns")
    Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book")
    Robert Redford ("The Old Man & the Gun")
    John C. Reilly ("Stan & Ollie")

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

    Amy Adams ("Vice")
    Claire Foy ("First Man")
    Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk")
    Emma Stone ("The Favourite")
    Rachel Weisz ("The Favourite")

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

    Mahershala Ali ("Green Book")
    Timothee Chalamet ("Beautiful Boy")
    Adam Driver ("BlacKkKlansman")
    Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?")
    Sam Rockwell ("Vice")

    Best Motion Picture - Animated

    "Incredibles 2"
    "Isle of Dogs"
    "Mirai"
    "Ralph Breaks the Internet"
    "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

    Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

    "Capernaum"
    "Girl"
    "Never Look Away"
    "Roma"
    "Shoplifters"

    Best Director - Motion Picture

    Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born")
    Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")
    Peter Farrelly ("Green Book")
    Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman")
    Adam McKay ("Vice")


    Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

    Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")
    Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ("The Favourite")
    Barry Jenkins ("If Beale Street Could Talk")
    Adam McKay ("Vice")
    Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ("Green Book")

    Best Original Score - Motion Picture

    Marco Beltrami ("A Quiet Place")
    Alexandre Desplat ("Isle of Dogs")
    Ludwig Göransson ("Black Panther")
    Justin Hurwitz ("First Man")
    Marc Shaiman ("Mary Poppins Returns")

    Best Original Song - Motion Picture

    "All the Stars" ("Black Panther")
    "Girl in the Movies" ("Dumplin'")
    "Requiem For a Private War" ("A Private War")
    "Revelation' ("Boy Erased")
    "Shallow" ("A Star Is Born")

    Best Television Series - Drama

    "The Americans"
    "Bodyguard"
    "Homecoming"
    "Killing Eve"
    "Pose"

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

    Caitriona Balfe ("Outlander")
    Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")
    Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
    Julia Roberts ("Homecoming")
    Keri Russell ("The Americans")

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

    Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
    Stephan James ("Homecoming")
    Richard Madden ("Bodyguard")
    Billy Porter ("Pose")
    Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

    Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

    "Barry" (HBO)
    "The Good Place" (NBC)
    "Kidding" (Showtime)
    "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
    "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

    Kristen Bell ("The Good Place")
    Candice Bergen ("Murphy Brown")
    Alison Brie ("Glow")
    Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
    Debra Messing ("Will & Grace")

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

    Sacha Baron Cohen ("Who Is America?")
    Jim Carrey ("Kidding")
    Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
    Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
    Bill Hader ("Barry")

    Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    "The Alienist" (TNT)
    "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)
    "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
    "Sharp Objects" (HBO)
    "A Very English Scandal" (Amazon)


    Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")
    Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")
    Connie Britton ("Dirty John")
    Laura Dern ("The Tale")
    Regina King ("Seven Seconds")

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso")
    Daniel Bruhl ("The Alienist")
    Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")
    Benedict Cumberbatch ("Patrick Melrose")
    Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
    Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")
    Penelope Cruz ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")
    Thandie Newton ("Westworld")
    Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale")

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
    Kieran Culkin ("Succession")
    Edgar Ramirez ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")
    Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")
    Henry Winkler ("Barry")

    Read more about: golden globes
    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue