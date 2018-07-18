 »   »  Aashka Goradia & Husband Brent Goble Lock Lips As She Reminisces Their First Kiss!

Related Articles
Television actress Aashka Goradia first met her husband Brent Goble in LA where he was hosting an event. And, she was head over heels for him after they sealed their love with a kiss on the Eiffel Tower two years ago. The actress took to her Instagram handle today, July 18, 2018, to share that special moment from when they first locked their lips. The couple who got married last December 2017, can't seem to get their hands off each other and, that's quite evident through their social media pictures. This is what Aashka Goradia had to say about her first kiss of love with Brent Goble!
Aashka & Brent's Love Is Unconditional
She captioned their picture of sharing their first kiss saying, " "@ibrentgoble Two years ago on this day, I pulled your tie and made you mine. Locked my lips and my soul.
You, my only constant. I will celebrate you and your being for the rest of my life. #peaceofblue #mrsgoble" - (sic)
Fans Adore This Couple
The fans are so mesmerised to see Aashka and Brent in love! Their comments read, "U both are living example of true love , love u both Brent and aashka . I am a big fan of ur acting as well as ur makeup skills 😍😍 i love you from laagi tujhse lagan times aashka and I wish that u and Brent always stay blessed and happy together ❤️❤️ @aashkagoradia ❤️ lots of love from UK yours crazy fan Hazel " and "aap dono ko kisi ki nazar Na lge thu * thu aap dono me aise hi hamesa pyaar rhe aap log couples of the world ho God aap dono ko kabhi bhi ek dusre se alag Na aap logo ko koi problem face Na krna pde aap log perfect ho God bless you both🤗🤗🌼🌼". - (sic)
Aashka Is Brent's Empress
When Brent shared an image of him kissing his beloved wife, he captioned it as, "This woman. I wanted a queen. God sent me an Empress. Her resilience to obstacles continues to raise the bar. But it's her drive and her grace that shines like the sunrise. So honoured to have been chosen by you.
#mywife #mrsgoble #myqueen #myempress" - (sic)
It's Raining Kisses!
In yet another picture where Aashka and Brent are seen embracing a kiss, Brent shared a beautiful poem. His caption read, "I keep my gratitude in my smile
A glistening waterfall in the sun
Gently splashing at that person
Who made me happy for some reason
I keep my sensitivity in my hands
Reaching out for your wet cheek
Holding you, with all the love
The love I want to share, and feel
I keep my passion in my writing
My words breathing like fire
Screeching against an endless road
As I continue to be inspired. ~Sanober Khan. ❤️@aashkagoradia #dubai #uae #travel #waterfall #dubaimall #kissmetherediary #love #marriedlife" - (sic)
They Are Happily Married!
Aashka and Brend's wedding was an extremely private affair. They first tied the knot following Hindu rituals and exchanged vows as per Christian rites. Aashka shared one of their wedding pictures and captioned it as, "I will celebrate you, I will love you for the rest of my life, each day and more.... #happysixmonths
#kyathiaayo" - (sic)
