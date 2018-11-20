 »   »  Abhishek, Kareena & More Roped In For Netflix's Mowgli; Madhuri Dixit Is Excited To Voice Nisha!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The age-old-fantasy Mowgli : Legend of the Jungle never fails to set our hearts racing. Today (November 20, 2018), Netflix revealed that some of the major Bollywood stars have been roped in to voice your favourite characters in the film. Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff have been chosen as the lead Hindi-language talent for the forthcoming Netflix original. The movie will be premiered worldwide on December 7, 2018. Here's what your favourite actors have to say about voicing the iconic characters from Mowgli!
Abhishek As Bagheera
Junior Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wrote, "So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on @Netflixindia Dec 7." - (sic)
Kareena As Kaa
Introducing Kareena as Kaa, Netflix India Tweeted, "Kaa has been captivating creatures long before Mowgli ever set foot in the jungle. Kareena Kapoor Khan will voice the enigmatic Kaa in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle." - (sic)
Anil Kapoor As Baloo
The iconic actor who is extremely excited about voicing one of the most loved characters, 'Baloo', tweeted, "Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On @NetflixIndia, Dec 7." - (sic
Madhuri As Nisha
Sharing the excitement with her fans, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha." - (sic)
Jackie As Shere Khan
Iconic actor Jackie Shroff tweeted, "Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!!🔥🔥🔥 Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix Dec 7 @NetflixIndia." - (sic)
