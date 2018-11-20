 »   »  Abhishek, Kareena & More Roped In For Netflix's Mowgli; Madhuri Dixit Is Excited To Voice Nisha!

Abhishek As Bagheera

Junior Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wrote, "So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on @Netflixindia Dec 7." - (sic)

Kareena As Kaa

Introducing Kareena as Kaa, Netflix India Tweeted, "Kaa has been captivating creatures long before Mowgli ever set foot in the jungle. Kareena Kapoor Khan will voice the enigmatic Kaa in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle." - (sic)

Anil Kapoor As Baloo

The iconic actor who is extremely excited about voicing one of the most loved characters, 'Baloo', tweeted, "Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On @NetflixIndia, Dec 7." - (sic

Madhuri As Nisha

Sharing the excitement with her fans, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha." - (sic)

Jackie As Shere Khan

Iconic actor Jackie Shroff tweeted, "Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!!🔥🔥🔥 Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix Dec 7 @NetflixIndia." - (sic)