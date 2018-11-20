English
 »   »  Abhishek, Kareena & More Roped In For Netflix's Mowgli; Madhuri Dixit Is Excited To Voice Nisha!

Abhishek, Kareena & More Roped In For Netflix's Mowgli; Madhuri Dixit Is Excited To Voice Nisha!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The age-old-fantasy Mowgli : Legend of the Jungle never fails to set our hearts racing. Today (November 20, 2018), Netflix revealed that some of the major Bollywood stars have been roped in to voice your favourite characters in the film. Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff have been chosen as the lead Hindi-language talent for the forthcoming Netflix original. The movie will be premiered worldwide on December 7, 2018. Here's what your favourite actors have to say about voicing the iconic characters from Mowgli!

    Abhishek As Bagheera

    Junior Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wrote, "So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on @Netflixindia Dec 7." - (sic)

    Kareena As Kaa

    Introducing Kareena as Kaa, Netflix India Tweeted, "Kaa has been captivating creatures long before Mowgli ever set foot in the jungle. Kareena Kapoor Khan will voice the enigmatic Kaa in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle." - (sic)

    Anil Kapoor As Baloo

    The iconic actor who is extremely excited about voicing one of the most loved characters, 'Baloo', tweeted, "Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On @NetflixIndia, Dec 7." - (sic

    Madhuri As Nisha

    Sharing the excitement with her fans, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha." - (sic)

    Jackie As Shere Khan

    Iconic actor Jackie Shroff tweeted, "Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!!🔥🔥🔥 Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix Dec 7 @NetflixIndia." - (sic)

    MOST READ : Ishqbaaz: Sanaya Irani & Drashti Dhami Approached; Is Nakuul Mehta Quitting The Show?

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue