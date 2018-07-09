 »   »  Abigail Pandey & Kishwer Merchant’s Bikini Yoga Pictures Are Breaking The Internet!

Related Articles
Television actresses Abigail Pandey and Kishwer Merchant are setting temperature soaring as they share pictures from their Maldives vacation that shows them striking yoga poses by the beach while clad in hot bikinis. Abigail took to her Twitter handle to share the Maldives experience saying, "These girls have been wonderful throughout my trip! What could be better than having girls who support, encourage, motivate and most importantly, make you laugh your guts out!" Sreejita De is also seen having a gala time with the ladies!
Abigail Flaunts Her Flexibility
Abigail who is seen doing some mind-blowing stretches, captioned her image as, "You can never cross the ocean until you have courage to lose sight of the shore 🌞🏖️🌊🧘#cocoonmaldives #healthycheat#easemytrip. Special thanks to @mrinmaiparab for clicking these wonderful pics of us.. thank you for making us look pwittyyyy..." - (sic)
Hot In Red
Seeing their favorite actress in red, fans replied, " Just luk at her body.... Inspire urself to achieve that body goals", "Love to watch u in bikini" and "Killer look... you are not only cute... fire with that cuteness" - (sic)
When They Did Yoga On The Beach
"Breathtaking Glamorous Ravishing Beauties U all look simply Stunning here", "Nigaahe ek se milti he jigar me aah jab jagti he. Khuda ne hushn jo tarasha he diloko nasha karaya he. Kasamse ek baar mil jaaho thodisi duri mita do humebhi mahobat dikhaneka ek moka do." - (sic)
The Girl Squad
Abigail captioned the image as, "Happy girls are the prettiest. Miss these girls already". The fans replied, "Wow siso enjoying happy puppy holiday yipeee" and "It's a pity it's impossible to hold a beauty contest among the angels because then you would have won." - (sic)
Abigail Swings The Right Way
"And my favourite spot at @cocoonmaldives !! The white sand and blue water shall be missed!! #cocoonmaldives #healthycheats #easemytrip @fitzupofficial" she captioned her image. One fan replied, "Nazar humari duvaome rehana chahe teri panaaho me. Ishq tujse ho gaya. Hume dubna chahe tere kinaaro me." - (sic)
