 »   »  Ace Of Space Contestants' Shocking Revelations About Their Sexuality! Chetna Had A Lesbian Encounter

Vikas Gupta's MTV show Ace Of Space has been in the news ever since its inception! The reality show has grabbed a lot of attention was showcasing a variety of contestants, who have made headlines for several reasons. Also, the love triangle of Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and Chetna Pandey has been the highlight of the show lately. Just when we thought it couldn't get more interesting, the contestants have made a few shocking revelations about their sexuality.

Chetna Pandey has never shied away from expressing her feelings. A few days back she had opened up about her attraction towards Varun Sood. According to SpotboyE's reports, she will be seen making another rather surprising statement!

Apparently, actors Mahie Gill and Arunoday Singh had been to the show to promote their forthcoming web series Apaharan and they played the game Never Have I Ever'. During this when a question was thrown at Chetna, she confessed to having a lesbian encounter!

Eventually, even Faizy Boo and Pratik Sehajpal make their quirky confessions. While Faizy says he kissed his male teacher in school, Pratik reveals that he is into BDSM! Seems like there is dearth of entertainment for fans on Ace of Space.

A few days back, Varun Sood's proposal to Divya Agarwal on the national television broke the internet. Divya responded saying, "I don't believe in proposing on reality shows and spending the rest of one's life with that someone. If you are keen, you should tell me outside. All the same, I shall discuss with my mother before taking a decision."