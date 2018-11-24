 »   »  Aditi Gupta Shuts Down Trolls Who Questioned Her Choice Of Partner; Says She Isn’t Bothered By Them!

Aditi Shuts Down The Trolls

While talking to Times of India she said, "Many people commented on my choice. But that doesn't bother me as I am not a superficial person. I have chosen a partner who is honest, nice and someone I love spending time with. So, rather than being judgmental, people should accept and evolve."

On Marrying An Actor

"No offense meant, but I was clear from the beginning that I wouldn't marry an actor. I have seen that life from close quarters. I have known Kabir for years, as he is a friend's brother. We started off as friends and were dating other people. Later, I started spending more time with my friend and that's how I got to know him better."

Kabir Is Always By Her Side

The actress further added, "On days when I complain about my schedule or shoot, he diverts the topic. When I am angry, he tells me to vent it first and then addresses it with a calmer approach. He has a different perspective about things, since he is from a different industry, but we respect each other's opinion."

This Is When They Are Getting Married!

"I don't like to talk about my personal life. Many people were taken by surprise after I posted a few pics of my roka ceremony. There was no announcement, as I didn't want any opinions. Only our respective families were present on the occasion. I can't reveal the wedding date, but yes, it's happening in the second week of December. I have intimated my producer Ravindra Gautam of my leave from December 10 to 17."