 »   »  Aditi Mittal Apologizes To Kaneez Surka: Kiss On The Lips Was A Part Of Her Act, Nothing Sexual!

As a part of the #MeToo movement, yesterday, comedian Kaneez Surka took to her social media handle to reveal that she felt sexually harassed when fellow comedian Aditi Mittal kissed her on the lips during a 2016 stand-up comedy act, without her consent. Following this accusation, Aditi Mittal shared a long note on her Twitter handle apologizing to Kaneez. However, Aditi emphasized that it was all done on a joking note and her intentions weren't sexual. She also denied that fact that she used her tongue while kissing Kaneez.

Aditi wrote, "In January 2016, I was a participant of an open mic at Andheri (West) in Mumbai. Kaneez Surkha was the host. While walking up on stage to take the mic from Kaneez I gave her a peck on the lips (there was no tongue) as a joke as a part of the act. The intentions were not sexual in nature. I realised that after talking to Kaneez that it was a violation of her space and to this day bothers her very much. For this I am unconditionally sorry.

We spoke about this matter at length in 2017. I issued an unconditional apology for making her feel that way. She accepted my apology and said that she knew my intention was not to make her feel the way she did. We discussed the rampant sexism in AIB which she was just discovering and promised to have each other's back in a boys club.

As far as "turning hostile" was concerned- I began to consciously avoid any place that she or anyone from those social circles might be, out of respect for her space. It was done as a cautionary measure.In light of events that have been transpiring, she said that she would get closure if I apologised it publicly and gave me two days to speak up. Kaneez, I am sorry." - (sic)