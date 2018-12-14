English
After A Successful Season Farhan Akhtar Confirms Season 2 Of Mirzapur; 'I'm Feeling Really Happy'

    Amazon Prime Orginal series Mirzapur became thet alk of the town recently. The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and produced by Farhan Akhtar. It revolves around criminal activities in the small town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. The makers of the show recently held a success party that was attended by actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and others. During an interaction with media, Farhan Akhtar confirmed that there will be a second season of Mirzapur and added that he's really happy with the success of the series.

    Farhan Akthar Confirms Season 2 of Mirzapur

    "I am feeling really happy. It's the second show which we have created with Amazon Prime Video. Our earlier collaboration Inside Edge was a successful web series and now Mirzapur is getting more success than that. So it is a really nice thing and we are here to celebrate.", Farhan said.

    When asked if the preparation for the second season has begun, he said "Yes, of course. At the end of the show, viewers might have got an idea that there is scope for season 2. So, we are working on that. Hopefully, very soon we will start shooting for it."

    He further added, "Apart from that, they have appreciated the drama and performances of the actors. The kind of world we have created in this show, once someone watches one episode, and then they feel curious to know what happens in the subsequent episodes. That kind of a feeling among the audience is always nice to have for a web series,".

    Talking about the second season, Farhan said, "About season 2, hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of Mirzapur. So early next year we would but before season 2 I have some film commitments to finish both here and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin."

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 15:31 [IST]
