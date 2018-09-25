English
 »   »  After Bikini Pics, Sara Khan Shamed For Acting In Pakistani Commercial; Gets Called A 'Traitor'!

After Bikini Pics, Sara Khan Shamed For Acting In Pakistani Commercial; Gets Called A 'Traitor'!

By
    Television actress Sara Khan is known for her bold attitude and sensuality. She is often subjected to trolling on the social media handles and the actress doesn't seem to pay much attention to it. Recently, she received a lot of hate and body-shaming comments for posting pictures in a bikini. And now, she is being called out for featuring in a Pakistani commercial. Sara shared the commercial on her official Instagram handle and soon hate messages started pouring in. The users questioned her morals and ethics for working in a Pakistani commercial as an Indian. Here are a few more comments.

    @pathanianimmi

    "Shame on you ..endorsing their brands n minting money ..do you have any realisation or Shame our soldiers are dying on the borders saving people like you .." - (sic)

    @rk.simran

    "Bkwass India me rhe hi kyu rahi ho.....jao apne Pakistan..... India k log hi Pgl h Jo ESE logo ko yaha ghusne dete h.....shame on uuu yarrrrr." - (sic)

    @rdb005

    "Yaha des k sipahi or police log ko border me mar rahe he or aap pakistan me ad. Kar rahe he..u don't hve an indian heart.... stay there ... don't come here...." - (sic)

    @inainatripathi

    "Aren't less than a traitor!! Working for such inhuman country and place where even hell doesn't want to exist.. A country of terrorist! SHAME ON YOU . And that's how money work for you people that you forget what they did to your won country men? .....We are expected to Boycott Pakistan..and that's what we should do.. But money has made you blind." - (sic)

    @yash_dhika

    "Apne india me daily soap krte hai sb kuch krte hai pr baad me aukaat toh dikhaani hi hai saaliyo ne! Inko udhr hi dafa kro apne desh me koi jgh nhi hai inki!" - (sic)

    @moh._.sammy

    "bitch u should be glad that pakis watch ur movies and generate u revenue." - (sic)

    @sourabh8183

    "I see what you are......in your country most paid actor fee only 1 crore to 50 lack..but in my country most paid actor pay 70 to 80 crore free and film will always be. Superhit." - (sic)

    Read more about: sara khan
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 17:13 [IST]
