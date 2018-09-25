 »   »  After Bikini Pics, Sara Khan Shamed For Acting In Pakistani Commercial; Gets Called A 'Traitor'!

@pathanianimmi

"Shame on you ..endorsing their brands n minting money ..do you have any realisation or Shame our soldiers are dying on the borders saving people like you .." - (sic)

@rk.simran

"Bkwass India me rhe hi kyu rahi ho.....jao apne Pakistan..... India k log hi Pgl h Jo ESE logo ko yaha ghusne dete h.....shame on uuu yarrrrr." - (sic)

@rdb005

"Yaha des k sipahi or police log ko border me mar rahe he or aap pakistan me ad. Kar rahe he..u don't hve an indian heart.... stay there ... don't come here...." - (sic)

@inainatripathi

"Aren't less than a traitor!! Working for such inhuman country and place where even hell doesn't want to exist.. A country of terrorist! SHAME ON YOU . And that's how money work for you people that you forget what they did to your won country men? .....We are expected to Boycott Pakistan..and that's what we should do.. But money has made you blind." - (sic)

@yash_dhika

"Apne india me daily soap krte hai sb kuch krte hai pr baad me aukaat toh dikhaani hi hai saaliyo ne! Inko udhr hi dafa kro apne desh me koi jgh nhi hai inki!" - (sic)

@moh._.sammy

"bitch u should be glad that pakis watch ur movies and generate u revenue." - (sic)

@sourabh8183

"I see what you are......in your country most paid actor fee only 1 crore to 50 lack..but in my country most paid actor pay 70 to 80 crore free and film will always be. Superhit." - (sic)