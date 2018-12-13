 »   »  After Break-up Rumors Neha Kakkar Shares Heart-wrenching Notes; Says 'People Are Gonna Judge Me'

Indian sensational singer Neha Kakkar seems to be going through bit of a rough phase lately. A few days ago, reports started making rounds that she and alleged boyfriend Himansh Kohli broke up. Though the duo never admitted to be dating, their PDA on social media spoke volume. When Himansh Kohli surprised Neha on the sets of Indian Idol 10, the couple confessed their feelings for each other and Neha even said that Himansh is always on her mind if she considered marriage.

Rumors about the break-up began circulating after Neha and Himansh unfollowed each other on Instagram and Neha even removed all the pictures with him. However, after calling it quits, she took to her Inta story to vent her feelings. In a series of heart wrenching notes, the singer talks about her feelings being hurt and how people are going to judge her. Going by the posts, we wonder if she's hinting at ex-beau Himansh Kohli.

The first note read, "Mujhe nahi pata tha iss duniye mein itne burey loh bhi hote hain. Khair.. sab kuch gawaa ke hosh mein ab aaye, toh kya kiya..." and "I know I'm a celeb..I'm not supposed to write all this.. but I'm human being too.. and aaj kuch zyaada hi toot gayi, isliye couldn't control my feelings" - (sic)

She further added, "I know now everybody's gonna talk about it now.. People are ginna judge me.. pata nahin lod kya bolenge.. some people are gonna say things which I haven't even done but koi nahin.. mujhe aadat ho gayi hai sab snne ki.. sab sehne ki" - (sic)

Wel,, we need to wait and see what Himansh has to say about Neha's notes. Though she has removed all their pictures from her Instagram handle, Himansh's profile displays her pictures still. Let us know what you have to say about Neha and Himansh's alleged break-up!