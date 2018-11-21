 »   »  After Her Exit From Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna Will Be Seen In This Show Romancing B-Town Actor!

Seems like Surbhi Chandna's fans have some good news to rejoice after all the havoc her exit from Ishqbaaz caused. According to Pinkvilla's recent reports, Surbhi has already signed a deal with a new show. What is more exciting is the fact that the fans will get to see a drastically different side of hers as an actress on this show. Some of you might have already guessed the show we are talking about. Surbhi will be seen in Sunil Grover's Kanpur Wale Khurana's next! Yes, you heard it right. Not only is Surbhi going to be a part of a comedy show, but she'll be also romancing a Bollywood actor!

A source told Pinkvilla, "Surbhi will be seen playing Kunal Kemmu's girlfriend on the show who wants him to get married to her but he cannot till all his other sisters do. Her character is super fun and will add spunk." Now isn't that some exciting news?

Yesterday, the Ishqbaaz actress took to her Twitter to announce her exit from the show. She shared a seres of videos in which she thanks all her fans for providing her with immense love and support. She also said that she is going to miss working with Ishqbaaz team.

Talking about Kanpur Wale Khuranas, this show will mark Sunil Grover's comeback on television. Apparently, he will be seen playing the role of a middle-aged UP based character. A source told the publication, "He will be seen interacting with celebrities about their films and will focus on bringing out the candidness. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are expected to grace the show to promote their films Zero and Simmba respectively."

We are extremely excited to see Surbhi Chandna on this new show, are you too? Let us know in the comments below!