 »   »  Ahead Of His Horrific Death Danish Zehen Shared This LAST VIDEO With Fans From The Car He Died In!

Danish's LAST Song

Reportedly, Danish was on his way back from a wedidng when the unfortunate incident occurred. Few hours before his death, he took to his Insta story to share a video of himself singing a Punjabi song. In t he video, he looked extremely chirpy.

Another Video Just Before Death

Danish was known for making a lot of Tik Tok videos and he used to share the same with fans on his Instagram handle. Only a few hours before the accident, he shared posted a video of himself on Instagram and captioned it as, "Dekhte hu mujhko tujhse pyaar hogaya ❤️❤️ #coolestbadboi" - (sic)

Fans Mourn His Death

Fans couldn't contain their emotions upon learning about Danish's death. While some fans said they would miss him immensely, a few went on to say it's only a prank. But, several fans mourned his death on the social media.

@Aszma_12

"You were such a beautiful soul 😢 you will be badly missed 😣 i was just checking your profile today and i saw a heartfelt news about you very sad to hear that you are no longer with us😭 #Rip" - (sic)

@bboy_sandyy

"I can't believe bro😆 you are my favorite person man how can you dead ? I always use to copy your style. You was inspection for youth . And you are. RIP BRO" - (sic)

@sahilll_vermaa

"RIP Bhai 😭😭😭😭 I can't believe that u r not with us Bhai may allah give better place 😭😢"